  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Biju Menon: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Madhu Warrier, Unni Mukundan send heartfelt wishes

8863 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Biju Menon Prithviraj Sukumaran, Madhu Warrier, Unni Mukundan send heartfelt wishesHappy Birthday Biju Menon Prithviraj Sukumaran, Madhu Warrier, Unni Mukundan send heartfelt wishes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Biju Menon is one of the few actors in Mollywood cinema, who manages to adapt to any role that he portrays. Starting from his role as the reformed man in Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu to his role as a strict police officer in the most recent Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the actor has never failed to do his best, no matter what the role is. Today, the actor is celebrating his 50th birthday and social media is filled with messages and wishes for the actor.

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has shared the screen space with Biju Menon in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, shared a picture from the film on his Instagram space and wrote, “Happy birthday #Biju chettan.” Unni Mukundan, who was last seen in Mammootty’s Mamangam, shared a photo of Biju Menon and wrote on his social media space, “Happy Birthday Biju Chetta”.  Gowri Nanda who has played Biju’s wife in Ayyappanum Koshiyum penned a note for her co-star.

See their posts here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday #Biju chettan @bijumenonofficial

A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Bijueta #bijumenonofficial #lalithamsundaram

A post shared by Madhu Wariar (@madhuwariar) on



 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday Biju chetta!! @bijumenonofficial — #TeamUM

A post shared by Unni Mukundan (@iamunnimukundan) on

Also read: Vetrimaaran joins the ‘I don’t know Hindi’ t shirt trend with son; PHOTO goes viral

Recalling a dialogue from the film, Gowri Nanda shared a still from Ayyappanum Koshiyum and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bijuetta... I wish wonderful years come up to you! @bijumenonofficial #happybirthday #AyyappanNair.” Manju Warrier shared Biju’s throwback photo and wished him a happy birthday. Manju and Biju will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Lalitham Sundharam.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement