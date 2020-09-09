Happy Birthday Biju Menon: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Madhu Warrier, Unni Mukundan send heartfelt wishes

Biju Menon is one of the few actors in Mollywood cinema, who manages to adapt to any role that he portrays. Starting from his role as the reformed man in Krishnagudiyil Oru Pranayakalathu to his role as a strict police officer in the most recent Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the actor has never failed to do his best, no matter what the role is. Today, the actor is celebrating his 50th birthday and social media is filled with messages and wishes for the actor.

Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has shared the screen space with Biju Menon in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, shared a picture from the film on his Instagram space and wrote, “Happy birthday #Biju chettan.” Unni Mukundan, who was last seen in Mammootty’s Mamangam, shared a photo of Biju Menon and wrote on his social media space, “Happy Birthday Biju Chetta”. Gowri Nanda who has played Biju’s wife in Ayyappanum Koshiyum penned a note for her co-star.

Recalling a dialogue from the film, Gowri Nanda shared a still from Ayyappanum Koshiyum and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bijuetta... I wish wonderful years come up to you! @bijumenonofficial #happybirthday #AyyappanNair.” Manju Warrier shared Biju’s throwback photo and wished him a happy birthday. Manju and Biju will be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Lalitham Sundharam.

