Happy Birthday Brahmanandam: Fans and celebs send wishes to the King of Comedy

Actor, comedian, and director Brahmanandam has turned 66 years today. Several celebrities from Tollywood have wished the celebrated artist on social media. Ghani actor Varun Tej penned a heartfelt note, “Happy birthday to this legendary man! Brahmanandam garu!”

Also, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi greeted Brahmanandam on Twitter, “Wishing Comedy King Shri #Brahmanandam Garu a Happy Birthday! We are truly blessed to have you with us & thank you for entertaining us all these years !” Besides these two, actor Vennela Kishore also took to social media to commemorate the comedian’s birthday, “Wishing a happy happy birthday to our King of Comedy Brahmanandam garu”. Many other stars took to social media to wish the actor on his special day.

Check out the posts below:

With his versatility and commendable acting prowess, Brahmanandam is considered one of the greatest comedians to ever work in the Telugu film industry. The veteran actor started his career with 1999 film Megham and he went on to act in several other outings like Race Gurram, Ready, Manmadhudu, Chantabbayi and Baadshah, to name just a few.

Before starting his career in films, Brahmanandam was a lecturer of the Telugu language. However, fate had other plans for him.