  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun shower the megastar with wishes

As megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 65th birthday today, fans and his industry friends flooded social media with their wishes.
30036 reads Mumbai Updated: August 22, 2020 12:48 pm
Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun shower the megastar with wishesHappy Birthday Chiranjeevi Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun shower the megastar with wishes

As Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 65th birthday today, several celebrities from the South showered him with birthday wishes. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati were among those who wished him a happy birthday. Taking to social media, fans of the actor too wished him and the internet is flooded with birthday wished. Every year, his fans celebrate his birthday as a festival and they also conduct several welfare activities. This year, the activities were not conducted due to the lockdown for COVID 19.

Stylish star Allu Arjun was one of the first actors in the industry to wish Chiranjeevi. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with Megastar and wrote, "Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect, love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways”. Mahesh Babu too shared a throwback photo with the megastar and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir”.

See the Tweets here:

Also Read: #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi trends on Twitter as fans shower wishes for the superstar's birthday

Newlywed Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter space and shared a monochrome photo with the megastar. Sharing it, he wrote, “THE MEGASTAR...Happy birthday sir!! Have the best one!! #HappybirthdayChiranjeevi”. According to media reports, Chiranjeevi requested his fans not to conduct any activities owing to the COVID 19 crisis. Yesterday, a video of him surfaced, in which he requested his fans to pray for relief from the COVID 19 crisis.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement