Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun shower the megastar with wishes

As Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 65th birthday today, several celebrities from the South showered him with birthday wishes. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati were among those who wished him a happy birthday. Taking to social media, fans of the actor too wished him and the internet is flooded with birthday wished. Every year, his fans celebrate his birthday as a festival and they also conduct several welfare activities. This year, the activities were not conducted due to the lockdown for COVID 19.

Stylish star Allu Arjun was one of the first actors in the industry to wish Chiranjeevi. Sharing a throwback picture of himself with Megastar and wrote, "Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect, love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways”. Mahesh Babu too shared a throwback photo with the megastar and wrote, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir”.

See the Tweets here:

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir pic.twitter.com/S7XpdFRWoM — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 22, 2020

Many many Happy returns of the day to our one & only MEGA STAR . My heart is always filled with respect , love & gratitude . My true Acharya is many ways . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/2TD9juEAJg — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2020

Wishing a Happy Happy Happy Birthday to our dearestttt MEGA STAR#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi Sir pic.twitter.com/mTKYt5y91Z — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 21, 2020

Annaiyaaa Happy birthday.

You were my biggest support, Without you I wouldn’t have become a dance master. Till the end I will never forget your love. Today me and my family pray ragavendra swamy for your good health. Once again Happy birthday Annaiya @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/8rdTOVucjB — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) August 21, 2020

Wishing THE MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Garu a Very Happy Birthday. May you celebrate many such joyous birthdays in the years to come sir — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 22, 2020

THE MEGASTAR Happy birthday sir!! Have the best one!! #HBDMegastarChiranjeeevi pic.twitter.com/6vrnyXhKFh — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) August 22, 2020

Newlywed Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter space and shared a monochrome photo with the megastar. Sharing it, he wrote, “THE MEGASTAR...Happy birthday sir!! Have the best one!! #HappybirthdayChiranjeevi”. According to media reports, Chiranjeevi requested his fans not to conduct any activities owing to the COVID 19 crisis. Yesterday, a video of him surfaced, in which he requested his fans to pray for relief from the COVID 19 crisis.

