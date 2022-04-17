Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Team Cobra & others wish the Tamil sensation, write noteworthy posts

Tamil sensation, Chiyaan Vikram has turned 56 years old today. The fans have flooded social media with posts for the birthday star. Renowned director Karthik Subbaraj took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday to Our dearest Mahaan #ChiyaanVikram sir…Chiyaan's Birthday special... A Deleted Scene & NaanNaan Video song from #Mahaan coming up today...”. Director Anand Shankar posted on social media, “Happy Birthday to the finest actor #ChiyaanVikram sir. Wishing a super blockbuster year ahead :) #throwback #HBDChiyaanVikram”. Also, actor Shanthnu wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Happy bday #ChiyaanVikram sir…Such a wonderful actor…Keep entertaining us as always and god bless you with everything you have always wished for”.

The maker of his next Cobra, R. Ajay Gnanamuthu also wished the actor with a heartfelt post, “Many many more happy returns of the day dear Acting-Monster #ChiyaanVikram sir. May you continue inspiring and entertaining us as always for many many many years!! Loadsssss of love!!” KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty, also wished her Cobra co-star, “Wishing the Iconic, Super Talented and the Most Inspiring #ChiyaanVikram sir a fantastic birthday”. Numerous others also posted notes for Chiyaan Vikram.

Check out the wishes below:

Happy Birthday to Our dearest Mahaan #ChiyaanVikram sir



Chiyaan's Birthday special... A Deleted Scene & NaanNaan Video song from #Mahaan coming up today... #HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/wXU7DvxZ20 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) April 17, 2022

Wishing one of my favourite and finest actor #ChiyaanVikram a very happy birthday! Great health and happiness to you always sir! — Aadhi (@AadhiOfficial) April 17, 2022

HBD #ChiyaanVikram Sir Chiyaan You great inspiration and role model to many... Long live with lots of success, happiness, health & wealth. pic.twitter.com/iA7mD2O9Jj — Shanu Thomas (@shanuthomas506) April 16, 2022

Recent Time Pan India Release la Whole Indiavum Wait pannathu #I



Crt ha amanchi iruntha Bahubaliku Munnadi Hindi ya kalakkanathu #ChiyaanVikram #I ha irukum...#HBDChiyaanVikram #Cobra #Beast — Karthi keyan.r (@Rkarthikvg) April 17, 2022

Commemorating the special occasion, the makers of Vikram's upcoming drama Cobra have made an exciting announcement. They informed us that the next single from the upcoming thriller will be released soon. Produced by SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film will see Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead in this action-adventure drama, while former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the antagonist.

