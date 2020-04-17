Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Vijay, Pawan Kalyan's fans take social media by storm as they send wishes

Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan and Dhanush's fans have been sending their love to the Cobra actor on his special day. The fans have taken social media by storm and are making sure #HBDChiyaanVikram becomes the top trend of the day.

Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram celebrates his 54th birthday today, on April 17 and fans of the actor have been showering him with wishes on social media. Not only Chiyaan Vikram's fans but also Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan and Dhanush's fans have been sending their love to the Cobra actor on his special day. The fans have taken social media by storm and are making sure #HBDChiyaanVikram becomes the top trend of the day. Vikram made his debut in the 1990 film En Kadhal Kanmani, and since then, there is no looking back. The actor has won millions of hearts with his incredible onscreen performance over the years.

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Cobra is the talk of the town. The dashing star will be sporting different kinds of physiques in seven avatars in the film and that is one of the highlights. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film's release that has set high expectation ever since the makers released the first look of Cobra. Fans can’t contain their excitement and are waiting for another special video from the film that was expected to be out today.

The music of the film is scored by AR Rahman and is produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio. Cobra features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role. The upcoming film also stars Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamukkoya and Mohammad Ali Baig in important roles.

Vikram in his long career has won a National Award and seven Filmfare Awards South, of which five were for Best Actor awards.

Check out what fans have to say about Chiyaan Vikram on his birthday:

Birthday Wishes to Most Versatile Actor #ChiyaanVikram Wishing Him for the Success in Upcoming Films! Looking forward #Cobra to hit in TC Industry!#HBDChiyaanVikram #HBDChiyaanFromThalapathyFans pic.twitter.com/hbSAPc0pW4 — ~VV-0 (@vijayveriyan07) April 17, 2020

Wishing a very Happy Birthday To versatile,dedicated, hardworking actor in Kollywood Chiyaan Vikram sir. Best wishes for #Cobra on behalf wishes from @dhanushkraja fans #HBDChiyaanVikram pic.twitter.com/6fEALaJ7c7 — Dhanush Fans 24x7 (@dhanushfans24x7) April 17, 2020

One Of The Most Dedicated Actor..His Performance In Anniyan.. Whatever The Movie Hit Or Flop He Showed His Performance

Wishes On Behalf Of #ThalaAjith Fans#HBDChiyaanVikram #Valimai #Cobra pic.twitter.com/4UGE8NuS1N — BuCe WayN (@Batman_OFFL) April 17, 2020

Happy Birthday to the King of Versatile Chiyaan Vikram Sir A Great Inspiration of all Struggling Actors !! Wishes on Behalf all @Siva_Kartikeyan Anna Fans Waiting for #Cobra Chiyaan Fans #HBDChiyaanVikram#HBDVikram pic.twitter.com/wJ6fNdIHTh — RAJESH SK (@RajeshS30470766) April 17, 2020

Credits :Twitter

