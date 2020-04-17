  1. Home
Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Vijay, Pawan Kalyan's fans take social media by storm as they send wishes

Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan and Dhanush's fans have been sending their love to the Cobra actor on his special day. The fans have taken social media by storm and are making sure #HBDChiyaanVikram becomes the top trend of the day.
Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Vijay, Pawan Kalyan's fans take social media by storm as they send wishes
Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram celebrates his 54th birthday today, on April 17 and fans of the actor have been showering him with wishes on social media. Not only Chiyaan Vikram's fans but also Thalapathy Vijay, Pawan Kalyan and Dhanush's fans have been sending their love to the Cobra actor on his special day. The fans have taken social media by storm and are making sure #HBDChiyaanVikram becomes the top trend of the day. Vikram made his debut in the 1990 film En Kadhal Kanmani,  and since then, there is no looking back. The actor has won millions of hearts with his incredible onscreen performance over the years. 

Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming film Cobra is the talk of the town. The dashing star will be sporting different kinds of physiques in seven avatars in the film and that is one of the highlights. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the film's release that has set high expectation ever since the makers released the first look of Cobra. Fans can’t contain their excitement and are waiting for another special video from the film that was expected to be out today. 

The music of the film is scored by AR Rahman and is produced by Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio. Cobra features Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead role. The upcoming film also stars Anand Raj, Mirnalini Ravi, Mamukkoya and Mohammad Ali Baig in important roles. 

Vikram in his long career has won a National Award and seven Filmfare Awards South, of which five were for Best Actor awards. 

Check out what fans have to say about Chiyaan Vikram on his birthday:

