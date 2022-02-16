Happy Birthday Darshan: Celebs pen wishes to 'Challenging star'; Kranti first look & D56 theme poster out

Sandalwood actor Darshan who is fondly known as ‘Challenging Star’ is celebrating his 44th birthday on Wednesday. Several celebrities, as well as fans, have penned birthday wishes for him on social media. Although the actor mentioned that he doesn't want to celebrate his birthday this year, he treated fans with updates from his upcoming films.

Rakshit Shetty penned a sweet birthday note to Darshan, which says, "May you continue to climb the ladder of success and inspire many more through your work. Happy Birthday Darshan sir. Here's to an amazing year filled with happiness and positivity. @dasadarshan."

Dhananjaya, Krishna, and other celebs wished too. Check out here:

On February 12, Darshan shared a video to share that he will not celebrate his birthday this year due to Puneeth Rajkumar's demise in October 2021. Posting a video on his Instagram handle, Darshan said, “I feel like it is better to stay away from birthday celebrations because the pandemic still exists and due to the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar so. I apologize to everyone for not being with you. Next year, I will celebrate my birthday on a large scale.”

He also urged fans to watch Majestic which will be re-released on February 18 across the State with the latest sound technology. Majestic, which completed 20 years of its release, marked the debut of Darshan as a hero in 2002 which gave a major break to his career.

Meanwhile, coming to his next, Darshan will be seen in a film titled Kranti, and today on the occasion of his birthday, the first look was released and it's getting a tremendous response. He can be seen holding a popsicle in one hand with a bike in another, looking dapper in a three-piece suit.

Darshan's next movie D56 theme poster was released and it shows a dog with sheep in the background. Based on a real incident, the film is produced by Rockline Entertainments.

