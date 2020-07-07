Happy Birthday Dhoni: Anirudh Ravichander wishes the Captain Cool in Superstar Rajinikanth style; WATCH VIDEO

The video received a massive response by the fans of Anirudh and Dhoni and it was shared across all social media platforms.

As the iconic cricketer, MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, social media is flooded with wishes and heartfelt notes for the actor. Kollywood’s sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander took to his Twitter space and shared a video wishing the former India captain for his birthday. The video resembled the signature title card for Rajinikanth movies with the same BGM. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #7. You are an emotion #HappyBirthdayDhoni”.

The video received a massive response by the fans of Anirudh and Dhoni and it was shared across all social media platforms. Anirudh Ravichander’s last outing as a composer was Rajinikanth’s Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. All the songs in the film turned out to be huge hits. His next venture is Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Though the film has not yet been released, all the music tracks easily found their ways in the playlist of Kollywood fans.

Happy birthday dearest #7 You are an emotion #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/H4xGq6YL2E — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 7, 2020

Ever since India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup in July 2019, MS Dhoni hasn't played any international match. He was expected to make a comeback in this year's Indian Premier League, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other crickets including Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya also took to their social media spaces and wished Dhoni a happy birthday. From WhatsApp status to wishes on Twitter, fans have been wishing the ‘captain cool’ on social media.

