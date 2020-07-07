  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Dhoni: Anirudh Ravichander wishes the Captain Cool in Superstar Rajinikanth style; WATCH VIDEO

The video received a massive response by the fans of Anirudh and Dhoni and it was shared across all social media platforms.
1014 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Dhoni: Anirudh Ravichander wishes the Captain Cool in Superstar Rajinikanth style; WATCH VIDEOHappy Birthday Dhoni: Anirudh Ravichander wishes the Captain Cool in Superstar Rajinikanth style; WATCH VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As the iconic cricketer, MS Dhoni celebrates his 39th birthday, social media is flooded with wishes and heartfelt notes for the actor. Kollywood’s sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander took to his Twitter space and shared a video wishing the former India captain for his birthday. The video resembled the signature title card for Rajinikanth movies with the same BGM. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy birthday dearest #7. You are an emotion #HappyBirthdayDhoni”.

The video received a massive response by the fans of Anirudh and Dhoni and it was shared across all social media platforms. Anirudh Ravichander’s last outing as a composer was Rajinikanth’s Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss. All the songs in the film turned out to be huge hits. His next venture is Thalapathy Vijay’s Master. Though the film has not yet been released, all the music tracks easily found their ways in the playlist of Kollywood fans.

Watch the video here:

Ever since India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup in July 2019, MS Dhoni hasn't played any international match. He was expected to make a comeback in this year's Indian Premier League, which has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Other crickets including Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya also took to their social media spaces and wished Dhoni a happy birthday. From WhatsApp status to wishes on Twitter, fans have been wishing the ‘captain cool’ on social media.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement