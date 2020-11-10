Happy Birthday Director Krish: Pawan Kalyans a flower bouquet; Rakul Preet Singh shares PHOTO with him

Photos of a flower bouquet with Pawan Kalyan's handwritten birthday note to director Krish have been making the rounds on social media since morning.

On the birthday of director Krish, social media is flooded with messages and heartfelt wishes. Pawan Kalyan, who will be seen in Krish’s upcoming period drama, apparently sent the director a flower bouquet with a hand written birthday wish. Rakul Preet Singh, on the other hand, shared a photo with the director on her Twitter space. Sharing the photo, she wished him a happy birthday and said that he is the most talented and humble person that she knows.

She wrote, “Happpppy happppppy bdayyyy to one of the nicest, talented, passionate n immensely fun person I know @DirKrish may ur year be as amazing as u are. Thanku for being the inspiration u r to me. Here is to many more blockbusters ps: u are not allowed to sleep during night shoots”. Fans took to the comments section and sent their birthday wishes to the director.

See her Tweet here:

Happpppy happppppy bdayyyy to one of the nicest , talented,passionate n immensely fun person I know @DirKrish may ur year be as amazing as u are.Thanku for being the inspiration u r to me .Here is to many more blockbusters ps:u are not allowed to sleep during night shoots pic.twitter.com/B6VvbTZp7T — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 10, 2020

It should be noted that earlier last year, it was announced that Pawan Kalyan will be acting in a period drama directed by Krish. The film’s pre-look poster was also unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Tentatively titled PSPK 27, it was reported that the film would be made on a lavish budget and will feature actors from pan-India. However, due to the lockdown and the pandemic situation, the film did not take off as planned. It is expected that more details and updates about the film will be released soon.

Credits :Twitter

