Happy Birthday DSP: Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni, Mahesh Babu & others shower wishes in a grand way
Devi Sri Prasad, is one of the most popular music composers in the South film industry. He is popularly known as DSP and is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. On that note, social media is filled with birthday wishes from fans and friends from the industry. From Allu Arjun to Ram Pothineni, many celebs have showered love to music composers in a grand way fans are also trending #HBDRockStarDSP since morning on Twitter. 

While DSP received a big celebration from the team of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Ram Pothineni shared a special video wishing the music composer in Tamil. DSP's birthday is a big party and these wishes are the proof. Check out all the celeb wishes to DSP here: 

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for over 120 films with over 1,000 songs to his credit. Devi Sri is regarded as one of Tollywood’s best composers. His songs from each film set a unique tone and become blockbuster hits. Devi Sri Prasad, who made his music debut with the 1999 film Devi, has composed many movies including Anandam, Manmadhudu, Venky, Varsham, Arya,  Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Bommarillu, Jalsa, Uppena and others. Currently, he has a bunch of movies lined up too. he is working on Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi, Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi, Ram Pothineni starrer RAPO 19 and  Sharwanand starrer Aadallu Meeku Johaarlu.

