Happy Birthday DSP: Allu Arjun, Ram Pothineni, Mahesh Babu & others shower wishes in a grand way

Devi Sri Prasad, is one of the most popular music composers in the South film industry. He is popularly known as DSP and is celebrating his 42nd birthday today. On that note, social media is filled with birthday wishes from fans and friends from the industry. From Allu Arjun to Ram Pothineni, many celebs have showered love to music composers in a grand way fans are also trending #HBDRockStarDSP since morning on Twitter.

While DSP received a big celebration from the team of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Ram Pothineni shared a special video wishing the music composer in Tamil. DSP's birthday is a big party and these wishes are the proof. Check out all the celeb wishes to DSP here:

Thaaaaankuu Thaaankuuu my Dearest BUNNY BOY @alluarjun ThankU 4 d lovely Sweet words !! Yesss Even I cant wait 2 share our #PUSHPA ALBUM & MOVIE with d World..

N let them witness d MAGIC created by SUKU BHAI & YOU Lets ROCK !! https://t.co/2XY402Pkbc — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 2, 2021

Wishing A very Happy Birthday to the Rock Star @ThisIsDSP. We wish you have a Rocking & Blockbuster year ahead with many more successful projects! - Team #GoodLuckSakhi#HBDRockStarDSP #HappyBirthdayDSP pic.twitter.com/5PaHd6zBKH — Worth A Shot (@WorthAShotArts) August 2, 2021

Happy Happy Birthday to our ever energetic Rockstar @ThisIsDSP garu..many many happy returns saar..lots of lov #HappyBirthdayDSP pic.twitter.com/0ZATafFjg3 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) August 2, 2021

Happy birthday, @ThisIsDSP Here's to a great year and many more blockbuster albums! — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) August 2, 2021

Happy birthday @ThisIsDSP!! Here's to another year of blockbuster albums! Rock on! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 2, 2021

Wishing Rockstar @ThisisDSP, a very Happy birthday!

Can’t wait to show the audience the magic you’ve created for our upcoming releases.#HBDRockStarDSP pic.twitter.com/EibxnRDDIt — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) August 2, 2021

Devi Sri Prasad has composed music for over 120 films with over 1,000 songs to his credit. Devi Sri is regarded as one of Tollywood’s best composers. His songs from each film set a unique tone and become blockbuster hits. Devi Sri Prasad, who made his music debut with the 1999 film Devi, has composed many movies including Anandam, Manmadhudu, Venky, Varsham, Arya, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Bommarillu, Jalsa, Uppena and others. Currently, he has a bunch of movies lined up too. he is working on Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa, Ravi Teja starrer Khiladi, Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi, Ram Pothineni starrer RAPO 19 and Sharwanand starrer Aadallu Meeku Johaarlu.