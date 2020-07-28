Happy Birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Prithviraj hosts party; Tovino Thomas, Kajal Aggarwal send wishes on Twitter

While several of his celebrity friends wished him on social media, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been sharing a good amount of time with Dulquer, shared a photo of his birthday bash along with their families.

As Mollywood’s favourite star Dulquer Salmaan turned 34 today, social media has been trending with wishes for the star by his fans and industry friends. While several of his celebrity friends wished him on social media, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has been sharing a good amount of time with Dulquer, shared a photo of his birthday bash along with their families. In the photo, Dulquer Salmaan, his wife Amal Sufiya, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya are seen.

Prithviraj shared the photo of Dulquer cutting his birthday cake and wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the best burger chef in town!” Some photos were shared by Prithviraj’s wife, who also wished Dulquer on his birthday. She wrote, “Happy Birthday DQ! We wish you the best that the year ahead has to offer and lots more! HappyBirthday!” Tovino Thomas wrote on Twitter, “Happy Birthday brother!! @dulQuer #HappyBirthdayDULQUER”. Kajal Aggarwal, who will be working with Dulquer in her upcoming film Hey Sinamika wrote, “Happy birthday @dulQuer have a fab one looking forward to #HeySinamika”.

Also Read: 5 Times Dulquer Salmaan and wife Amal Sufiya looked like royalty & complimented each other's looks

Check out the wishes here:

Happy birthday @dulQuer have a fab one looking forward to #HeySinamika #HappybirthdayDulquerSalmaan — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) July 28, 2020

Happy birthday @dulQuer ! Keep expanding ur horizons Wishing u peace, joy and fulfilment! #HappybirthdayDulquerSalmaan — Balaji Mohan (@directormbalaji) July 28, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is expected to reveal the much-awaited update on his upcoming film Kurup, today. The actor will also reveal a single from Maniyarayile Ashokan today. Apart from that, it is expected that Dulquer will make some major announcements of his upcoming ventures. He also has in his kitty, a Kollywood film which is choreographer Brinda master’s directorial debut. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film has Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

Share your comment ×