Happy Birthday Duniya Vijay: Fans and celebs pour in wishes for Salaga actor on a special day

Duniya Vijay is one of the most popular and talented actors in the Sandalwood industry. Today, the actor is celebrating his 48th birthday and social media is filled with wishes from fans and celebs. Although Vijay has mentioned he doesn't want to celebrate his birthday this year due to his parents and Puneeth Rajkumar's death, fans are leaving no stone to make it special and cheer him up.

On Wednesday, Duniya Vijay took to his Facebook handle and penned a long note requesting his fans not to celebrate his birthday. "My mother and father who raised me for the past four decades became a victim of fate this year. And dear Puneeth Rajkumar also left us all. How can I celebrate my birthday with these pains. Along with Covid cases are also increasing day by day. Not celebrating birthdays this year because of your health and I am suffering from losing my dad, mom, and dad. I won't be at home on my birthday so nobody should come near my house. Wish me from where you are. My fans are everything for me who lost my dad's mom. So let your wishes and blessings be upon me," the note read.

Meanwhile, check out fans and celeb birthday wishes to Duniya Vijay:

Vijay started off his career as a junior artist in the industry playing small roles, before he got his big break in Duniya (2007). He is noted for his performances in films such as Chanda, Junglee, Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam and Jayammana Maga. The actor just scored massive success with his recently released film Salaga, which became a blockbuster and another breakthrough in his career.

Duniya Vijay is also all set to mark his Tollywood debut by playing an antagonist role in Nandamuri Balakrishna's film NBK107.

