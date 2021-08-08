Happy Birthday FaFa: Prithviraj shares a precious photo, Lokesh Kanagaraj wishes Vikram actor Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil turns 39 today, August 8, and social media is filled with lovely wishes for Malik actor. #HappyBirthdayFaFa and #HappyBirthdayFahadhFaasil are currently trending on Twitter as fans and close friends of the actor are showering him with wonderful birthday wishes. Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a short and sweet birthday note for his bestie Fahadh Faasil alongside a throwback photo. He wrote, "Happy birthday Shanu! May you continue to discover your craft and be as awesome an artist as you are forever! #fahadfazil (sic)."

The major throwback photo clicked at a party sees Prithviraj himself with wife Supriya and Fahadh and Nazriya Nazim. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj also sent birthday wishes to his Vikram actor Fahadh. Sharing the first look of Fahadh Faasil from the film, Lokesh wrote, "Wishing you a wonderful birthday and a fantastic year ahead #FahadhFaasil."

Meanwhile, actress Manji Mohan dropped a birthday wish note for Fahadh on Nazriya's Instagram post. She wrote, "Happy bday Fahad!! Have an awesome year ahead."

Actor and director Soubin wrote, "Happy birthday machane."

On the professional front, Fahadh Faasil has a great line-up of films to release in 2021 and 2022. He will be seen in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and the first part of the film is set to hit screens this Christmas 2021.

After the release of the highly-anticipated film Malik, the actor is shooting for Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The team is shooting for the film in Chennai.