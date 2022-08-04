Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Best performances of the Pushpa actor that are a treat to watch

Fahadh Faasil, is the one such name that comes to mind as soon as anyone says the Malayalam film industry. He is one of the most talented actors in the South film industry, who has a power of a magician to captivate audiences with his fine acting. Be it as protagonist, antagonist, or supporting actor, he has the skill to transform into the character completely, making the process look easy at the same time.

In his career span, Fahadh Faasil managed to give the best with his film and performances. Although he shot national fame with his award-winning performance in the 2012 sleeper hit 22 Female Kottayam, his stardom has only risen in the past few years because of his villainy act in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. But there is much more of Fahadh than Bhagawat, if you loved him Pushpa, and Vikram, take a look at his noteworthy performances that totally deserve your attention.

Today (August 8, 2016) is the birthday of Fahadh Faasil and on this day, we list the 5 best performances of the actor, which make him a cut above the rest.

Bangalore Days

One of the first films that brought Fahadh to a pan-Indian audience, Bangalore Days. Even though Fahadh Faasil appears in bits and pieces, he totally managed to steal the light amid the star-studded cats Nazriya Nazim, Dulquer Salmaan, and Nivin Pauly.

Remember the scene in which Das visits Natasha's house? That single scene is simple enough to show the brilliance of the actor. Watch it for sure to know what a fine actor Fahadh is, we bet you will fall in love.

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

It's only Fahadh who can make a simple storyline intriguing with his acting skills. Fahadh in Maheshinte Prathikaaram is a treat to watch, his performance to seek revenge for public humiliation and also became a critical and commercial success. The film also won the National and Kerala State Film Awards.

Thondimuthalum Drikasakshiyum

Fahadh Faasil doesn't care about screen time, screen space, or anything, you give him a role and he will ace it and director Thondimuthalum Drikasakshiyum is one such movie. Fahadh’s versatility comes to the fore as he convincingly plays a petty thief named Prasad, who swallows a gold chain and is almost caught in the act. He won the National Award as Best Supporting Actor in 2018 for the film.

Kumbalangi Nights

Kumbalangi Nights is one of the best Malayalam movies. While the film is a delight to watch, one should definitely not miss Fahadh's performance in the role of Shammi - an unhinged MCP. It is called one of his finest performances ever.

C u soon

One of the most engaging thrillers during the COVID-19 lockdown, a missing fiancée and her mysterious background is at the heart of the story. Faasil plays a cyber specialist who gets involved in all of it. Shot completely on iPhone, it’s also India’s first computer screen film.

Trance

Fahadh as a motivational speaker who transforms into an influential Christian preacher and performs hoax miracles and hoodwink the public. take the audience on a heady, psychedelic journey. It also makes Trance an unforgettable experience and is one of his career-best performances ever.

Super Deluxe

This dark-comedy anthology tells four parallel stories that are interwoven. One of the best films of 2019, if you haven't watched this one yet then you're truly missing out. Fahadh's role can't be missed too as he shared screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.