Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Did you know he left acting for 7 years? Here are his 5 interesting facts

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most talented actors in South cinema. Although he predominantly works in the Malayalam industry, with his performances and acting prowess, the actor is a well-known face all around the world. His some of most popular movies are C U Soon, Joji, Kumbalangi Nights, and Bangalore Days, where he made sure that we do not blink when he’s on-screen and we just think about him once he goes off-screen.

Well, Fahadh is known as an actor, off the screen, not much is known about him as he maintains a very low-key life. Today, as Fahadh Faasil is celebrating his 40th birthday, here are a few interesting and lesser-known facts about the actor that are worth your attention. Did you know he was critically criticized for his debut film? If not, take a look below to know more.

Fahadh took 7 years gap from acting after his debut film Kaiyethum Doorath, directed by father Fazil, at the age of 19, became a critical and commercial failure.

After the commercial failure of his debut film, Fahadh Faasil went to the USA to complete his education and made an inspirational comeback in 2009 with Kerala Café. He soon got noticed for his brilliant acting and became an A-lister in the industry by giving back-to-back hits.

Fahadh Faasil is fondly called Shanu at his home. Even his wife Nazriya Nazim denotes him as Shanu. He married Nazriya on August 21, 2014, and the age gap between FaFa and Nazriya was 13 years.

Fahadh Faasil is very media-shy. He often chooses not to be a part of the media promotional events for his films. He is also one such actor who is not active on any social media platforms and reportedly doesn't use a smartphone as well.

According to reports, in an interview with a magazine in the year 2013, Fahadh openly admitted his love for actress-singer and co-star Andrea Jeremiah. There were rumours of their wedding as well.

Fahadh Faasil has added another feather in his cap with his latest release, Malayankunju. He has flawlessly portrayed the role of Anikkuttan and has gained an immense response from the audience. The actor will soon commence shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule, which features him as a police officer. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna reprising their respective roles. A new addition would reportedly be Vijay Sethupathi, who will be seen as an antagonist.

Also Read: Fahadh Faasil's best performances that are a treat to watch if you loved him in Pushpa & Vikram