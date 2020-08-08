Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Nazriya Nazim pens a heartfelt note; Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan send wishes

Nazriya Nazim shared some throwback photos and wrote a heartfelt note. In her emotional note, Nazriya said that she loves Fahadh more than her life.

On the birthday of Mollywood’s sensational star Fahadh Faasil, his wife and popular actor Nazriya Nazim shared some throwback photos and wrote a heartfelt note. In her emotional note, Nazriya said that she loves Fahadh more than her life. Saying that she loves the way he is so real, Nazriya jokingly said she would ‘change’ it. She wrote, “There is not one thing I would change about u… The way u are is so real...Oh my god I love it I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u”.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, shared a beautiful photo on his Twitter space and wished Fahadh happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday Shanu!” In the photo, Prithviraj, his wife Supriya, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya can be seen having a fun moment. Dulquer Salmaan shared a throwback photo and wrote on his Instagram space, “Happiest birthday Shanu! For some reason, none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto.”

Check out the wishes here:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni calls groom Rana Daggubati a ‘rock star’ as she shares photo with him; See PIC

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh was last seen in Trance, where he shared the screen space with his wife Nazriya. He will be next seen in Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing storyline. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his character from the age of 20 to 57.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×