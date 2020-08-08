  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Nazriya Nazim pens a heartfelt note; Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan send wishes

Nazriya Nazim shared some throwback photos and wrote a heartfelt note. In her emotional note, Nazriya said that she loves Fahadh more than her life.
10340 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Nazriya Nazim pens a heartfelt note; Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan send wishesHappy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Nazriya Nazim pens a heartfelt note; Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan send wishes

On the birthday of Mollywood’s sensational star Fahadh Faasil, his wife and popular actor Nazriya Nazim shared some throwback photos and wrote a heartfelt note. In her emotional note, Nazriya said that she loves Fahadh more than her life. Saying that she loves the way he is so real, Nazriya jokingly said she would ‘change’ it. She wrote, “There is not one thing I would change about u… The way u are is so real...Oh my god I love it I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u”.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, shared a beautiful photo on his Twitter space and wished Fahadh happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday Shanu!” In the photo, Prithviraj, his wife Supriya, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya can be seen having a fun moment. Dulquer Salmaan shared a throwback photo and wrote on his Instagram space, “Happiest birthday Shanu! For some reason, none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto.”

Check out the wishes here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Shanu , I thank Allah everyday that u were born. All the words in this world are not enough for me to tell u how much u mean to me ....u have all my heart There is not one thing I would change about u....(I know that’s not what u think n thank god ur not on social media reading my cheesy lines)but really ...not one thing I would change about u... The way u are is so real....Oh my god I love it  I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u (I know it’s usually the other way around)but with u everything’s been different .. To the kindest man I know To the most genuine man I know To the most caring man I know ... To MY MAN .... Happy birthday Shanu  I love u more than life itself !! #heownsmyheart

A post shared by Nazriya Nazim Fahadh (@nazriyafahadh) on

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni calls groom Rana Daggubati a ‘rock star’ as she shares photo with him; See PIC

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh was last seen in Trance, where he shared the screen space with his wife Nazriya. He will be next seen in Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing storyline. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his character from the age of 20 to 57.

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement