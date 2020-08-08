Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Nazriya Nazim pens a heartfelt note; Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan send wishes
On the birthday of Mollywood’s sensational star Fahadh Faasil, his wife and popular actor Nazriya Nazim shared some throwback photos and wrote a heartfelt note. In her emotional note, Nazriya said that she loves Fahadh more than her life. Saying that she loves the way he is so real, Nazriya jokingly said she would ‘change’ it. She wrote, “There is not one thing I would change about u… The way u are is so real...Oh my god I love it I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u”.
Prithviraj, on the other hand, shared a beautiful photo on his Twitter space and wished Fahadh happy birthday. He wrote, “Happy birthday Shanu!” In the photo, Prithviraj, his wife Supriya, Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya can be seen having a fun moment. Dulquer Salmaan shared a throwback photo and wrote on his Instagram space, “Happiest birthday Shanu! For some reason, none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto.”
Happy birthday Shanu! #FahadFazil pic.twitter.com/tgCkCkQY5c
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 8, 2020
Dear Shanu , I thank Allah everyday that u were born. All the words in this world are not enough for me to tell u how much u mean to me ....u have all my heart There is not one thing I would change about u....(I know that’s not what u think n thank god ur not on social media reading my cheesy lines)but really ...not one thing I would change about u... The way u are is so real....Oh my god I love it I never knew we were going to be such great friends wen I fell in love with u (I know it’s usually the other way around)but with u everything’s been different .. To the kindest man I know To the most genuine man I know To the most caring man I know ... To MY MAN .... Happy birthday Shanu I love u more than life itself !! #heownsmyheart
Happiest birthday Shanu ! For some reason none of us seem to take pics together when we hang out. It’s been an amazing journey for us from being friends as kids and through college and to now being actors in the same industry we looked upto. As always we root for you and love Nachu and you like family. Hope this is as special a birthday as can be amidst all that is going on. #happybirthday #friendslikefamily #chuddybuddies #whatajourneysofar
Meanwhile, on the work front, Fahadh was last seen in Trance, where he shared the screen space with his wife Nazriya. He will be next seen in Malik. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, it is expected that Malik will have an intriguing storyline. Fahadh will be seen in different makeovers and the film will narrate the journey of his character from the age of 20 to 57.