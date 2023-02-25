Happy Birthday Gautham Vasudev Menon: Antagonist to police officer, filmmaker turned actor is a visual treat on screen

Gautham Vasudev Menon is one of the most talented celebrities in the South film industry. From direction to acting, he is multifaceted and best at everything. If you look at his filmography as a director, actor, or writer, it's impeccable. He has always delivered only the best, be it working behind the screen or on the screen. As a filmmaker, many of his films have been both critically acclaimed and commercially successful. Most notably his romantic films Minnale, Vaaranam Aayiram, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, and his cop action thrillers Kaakha Kaakha, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, Yennai Arindhaal and his gangster drama Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

GVM, as he is also known, is the finest actor, and can pull off any role, be it a police officer, antagonist, or any other. Whenever Menon is on screen, it's always a treat to watch him, and being an actor, to be so natural and easy on the screen is a bonus. Today, as Gautham Vasudev Menon is celebrating his birthday, we decided to take a glimpse of him as an actor. Check out the five best performances of Gautham Vasudev Menon as an actor: Michael The recent pan-Indian film Michael starring Sundeep Kishan and Vijay Sethupathi featured Gautham Vasudev Menon as the antagonist. He played a baddie in the film and his face-off with Sundeep Kishan is said to be the biggest highlight. Directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the film is set in the 1990s and is a gangster drama.



Sita Ramam Gautham Vasudev Menon was part of this beautiful classic love story, Sita Ramam. He played the role of Major Selvan, which featured Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The actor was praised for his performance, and despite having limited screen space, he played his part perfectly well. Made under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam has been set against the backdrop of the 1965 war. Sita Ramam's cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sumanth, Prakash Raj, and Bhumika Chawla, among others.



Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal Gautham Vasudev Menon's character in Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma's Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal comes as a huge surprise. He played the role of police officer DCP Prathap Chakravarthy, who is on a mission to catch four youngsters, who scam people. However, there is a twist as he also gets scammed by them at one point. And the best part about his role in this movie is, he recreates a popular scene from his blockbuster film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya. And we must say he totally nailed it. Such a treat to watch.

Trance Yet again, in Anwar Rasheed's directorial Trance, Gautham Menon turned antagonist. He locked horns with Fahadh Faasil in the film. Gautham Menon’s character comes into the picture during Viju Prasad’s life in Mumbai. The filmmaker-turned-actor essayed a character with negative shades. Though he has appeared in a cameo role previously in the film ‘Naam’, this was his first attempt at playing a full-length role in Malayalam. His performance alongside a competent actor like Fahadh Faasil was highly appreciated.

Thalapathy 67 We had to mention Thalapthy 67 in the list. Although the film is still in process and is still a long way to release. Gautham Menon is roped in to play a key role in this Thalapathy Vijay starrer. Details regarding Gautham’s role in the film are unclear at the moment. In the official announcement, the filmmaker was quoted as saying, “Rubbing shoulders with the best in the industry but this time in front of the camera. Happy to be part of Thalapathy 67.” Going by the history of Gautham as an actor, we can't wait to see what he will bring to the screen this time with Thalapathy 67. The big-budget venture, which is helmed by the supremely talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects from the South Indian film industry. The film features a star-studded cast including Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and others.



Here's wishing the talented filmmaker, actor, screenwriter, and producer, Gautham Vasudev Menon, a very happy birthday.



