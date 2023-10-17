'Happy Birthday Husband': Meghana Raj shares endearing post on Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birth anniversary

Meghana Raj Sarja took to Instagram to express her warm wishes for her late beloved husband, Chiru Sarja, on his special day. Her message was clear - today is all about rejoicing in the wonderful person that Chiru is. The actress shared a heartwarming picture of them both donning spectacles together. In the snapshot, Meghana looks radiant in a denim shirt, while Chiru exuded charm in a sleek black t-shirt.

The heartfelt caption conveyed Meghana's love and admiration for her husband, as she expressed, "We CHOOSE to CELEBRATE and only CELEBRATE you CHIRU! Happy Birthday Husband!" This public declaration of affection not only touched the hearts of their fans but also served as a beautiful testament to the deep bond they shared.

Check the post below:

