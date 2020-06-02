Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Fans and celebrities pay tribute to the legend as they wish music maestro

Ilayaraja celebrates his 77th birthday today and many celebrities, fans are sending their best wishes to the legend on his special day.

Musical maestro Ilayaraja is celebrating his 77th birthday today and social media is filled with birthday wishes for him. Many celebrities and fans are sending their best wishes to the legend on his special day. Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian music composers in the industry, Ilayaraja is credited with introducing Western musical sensibilities in the Indian film musical mainstream. He has composed more than 7,000 songs, for more than 1,000 movies and performed in more than 20,000 concerts in his long career. Today, on his special day, he is being showered with all the love and best wishes.

A lot of AR Rahman, Shreya Goshal fans are showering the legendary music compose with lovely wishes on Twitter. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad dedicated his throwback instrumental performance to the musical maestro on his special day. Playback singer K S Chitra wished Ilaiyaraaja with a sweet message. She tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our beloved RAJA sir. May God bless you with a long happy healthy and peaceful musical life. Enjoy your Birthday dear sir." A lot of fans have planned to listen to Ilayaraja songs for the entire day.

Check out what fans and celebs have to say about Ilayaraja on his 77th birthday:

Happy Birthday to our beloved RAJA sir. May God bless you with a long happy healthy and peaceful musical life. Enjoy your Birthday dear sir#KSChithra #Isaignani #Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja #KrishnaDigiDesign #Audiotracs pic.twitter.com/7wGT4DidAi — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) June 1, 2020

We wish a very happy birthday to the maestro,the living legend Ilaiyaraaja sir on behalf of our queen of melody @shreyaghoshal and entire #SGFamily.May u stay healthy and have a musically rich year ahead.We would love to welcome our queen n ur combo soon.

pic.twitter.com/qa1MjMG9D0 — SGian NishaShreya(Pari)#TeamShreya (@nimasha4sg) June 2, 2020

HAPPIEST MUSICAL BDAY to d RAJA of MUSIC..

ISAIGNANI ILAYARAJA SIR Dedicating dis INSTRUMENTAL PRFRMNCE of d #VIOLINSONG frm #IDDARAMMAYILATHO 2 d MAESTRO who always Inspires me Lov U 4ever Dearest RAJA SIR

THANKU 4 all d MUSIC@nora_germain https://t.co/v8beplG6Rm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) June 2, 2020

Wishing the legend 'isaignaani’ ILAIYARAAJA sir a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/sr9VmjxGYk — Anuradha Bhat (@AnuradhaBhat5) June 1, 2020

US-based world cinema portal "Taste of Cinema" placed Ilaiyaraaja at the 9th position in its list of 25 greatest film composers in the history of cinema, thus becoming the only Indian composer to feature in that list.#HBD Maestro#HBD God of music pic.twitter.com/z9srb2KNew — THAMILSELVAN M.E.,M.B.A (@thamils27209609) June 1, 2020

This movie had a great impact on my childhood, even now. Probably the first movie I cried watching, songs that I always dance to. All these before even I knew who these legends were. #ManiRatnam #Ilaiyaraaja pic.twitter.com/0eQqFokdEm — avacadolove (@thelazysuzy) June 2, 2020

Birthday wishes to the legendary personalities of Indian Cinema #ManiRatnam garu & Music Maestro #Ilaiyaraaja garu. Favourites from years and inspiration through out. Wishing you both many wonderful birthdays sir! pic.twitter.com/4UtdP4OT7C — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) June 2, 2020

Aha!! Soulful Music @nora_germain with Vilolin Rock @ThisIsDSP with Melodica Pure Bliss Rock , you inspired from Ilayaraja Sir and we all inspired from you Rock Full Video https://t.co/fzUBtkeVMP https://t.co/RYVV0f5FZI — Rockstar DSP Fans (@DSP_Addicts) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, legendary director Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 64th birthday. Well, due to COVID-19 outbreak, fans won't be celebrating the birthdays of the legends but are paying tribute and sharing their favourite Ilayaraja numbers.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is working on a big-budget film Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars Vikram, , Trisha, Aditi Rao Hydari among others.

