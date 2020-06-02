  1. Home
Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Fans and celebrities pay tribute to the legend as they wish music maestro

Ilayaraja celebrates his 77th birthday today and many celebrities, fans are sending their best wishes to the legend on his special day.
Musical maestro Ilayaraja is celebrating his 77th birthday today and social media is filled with birthday wishes for him. Many celebrities and fans are sending their best wishes to the legend on his special day.  Widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian music composers in the industry, Ilayaraja is credited with introducing Western musical sensibilities in the Indian film musical mainstream. He has composed more than 7,000 songs, for more than 1,000 movies and performed in more than 20,000 concerts in his long career. Today, on his special day, he is being showered with all the love and best wishes. 

A lot of AR Rahman, Shreya Goshal fans are showering the legendary music compose with lovely wishes on Twitter. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad dedicated his throwback instrumental performance to the musical maestro on his special day. Playback singer K S Chitra wished Ilaiyaraaja with a sweet message. She tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our beloved RAJA sir. May God bless you with a long happy healthy and peaceful musical life. Enjoy your Birthday dear sir." A lot of fans have planned to listen to Ilayaraja songs for the entire day. 

Check out what fans and celebs have to say about Ilayaraja on his 77th birthday: 

Meanwhile, legendary director Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 64th birthday. Well, due to COVID-19 outbreak, fans won't be celebrating the birthdays of the legends but are paying tribute and sharing their favourite Ilayaraja numbers. 

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam is working on a big-budget film Ponniyin Selvan. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aditi Rao Hydari among others. 

