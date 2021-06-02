Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: Kamal Haasan shares throwback photo with Maestro; Anushka Shetty sends her wishes
Social media is filled with birthday wishes for Maestro Ilaiyaraaja as he is celebrating his birthday today. Many celebrities and fans have extended their best wishes on social media. Kamal Haasan, who is a close aide of the Isai Nyani has shared a throwback photo with him while sending his best wishes. In the photo, they both can be seen engaging a delightful moment together. Sharing the photo, Kamal Haasan penned a beautiful message.
இசைக்கு இளைஞர் இளையராஜா.என் மனதுக்குக் கிளைஞர்.உணர்வுகளில் உறவாய் இருப்பவர்.சம்பவங்களை ஸ்வரங்களாய் மொழிபெயர்ப்பவர். பல கோடி மனங்களை கண்டக்ட் செய்யும் மேஸ்ட்ரோவிற்கு என் மனமார்ந்த பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள். pic.twitter.com/pUkhf65G9h
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 2, 2021
Also Read: When Alia Bhatt was all praises for Nagarjuna Akkineni & expressed her wish to work with his wife Amala
Earlier today, composer D Iman and singer Mano shared their birthday wishes. Along with their birthday wishes, fans are sharing their favourite songs from Ilaiyaraaja’s compositions and his throwback photos. In 2010, the Maestro was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour in India. He is also a recipient of the second-highest civilian award Padma Vibhushan the year 2018. He is also a recipient of five National Film Awards—three for Best Music Direction and two for Best Background Score. It is to be noted that ace director Mani Ratnam too, is celebrating his birthday today.