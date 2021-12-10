Happy Birthday Jayaram: Kalidas Jayaram shares perfect fam jam pic as he wishes his dad with a sweet note

Actor Kalidas Jayaram took to Instagram to pen a heart-touching post for his superstar father Jayaram on his 56th birthday. The Poomaram star wrote, “Happy birthday, appaaaaaa. Not only do I have the greatest role model in the world to look up to, but I also have the very best friend in you! Have a great one ! I love you”.

The post was accompanied by a family picture of Kalidas Jayaram with his parents. Other celebs like Manya Naidu also wished Jayaram on his special day. Jayaram has acted in more than 200 films, receiving numerous awards including the Padma Shri, two Kerala State Film Awards, one Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. The 56-year-old has predominantly been part of Malayalam and Tamil films along with a few Telugu films. Besides being an actor, Jayaram is also a chenda percussionist, mimicry artist and playback singer.

Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram will next be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Vikram. The movie will also star Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film is also being bankrolled by Kamal Haasan. Although the film is not a sequel to the 1986 film of the same name, Vikram’s official title teaser featured a remixed version of the theme song from the 1986 film. Vikram will see Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in supporting roles and is scheduled for theatrical release on March 31, 2022.

