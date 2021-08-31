Happy Birthday Jayasurya: Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others shower him with wishes

National award-winning actor Jayasurya turns a year older today and fans are showering him with heartwarming birthday wishes on social media. Jayasurya's close friends and actors like Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Prithviraj Sukumaran and others have also wished him a very happy birthday.

Sharing a stunning photo with the birthday boy, Manju Warrier tweeted, "Happy birthday dear @Actor_Jayasurya !!! To more and more of laughter and fun!!!."

Actor and producer Aju Varghese also wished Jayasurya with a sweet birthday note. "Ellam kooduthal positive aavatte Joyetta...Happy birthday @Actor_Jayasurya," he tweeted.

Tovino shared a throwback candid photo and wrote, "Happy Birthday Jayetta."

Take a look:

Filmmaker Prajesh Sen, who has worked with Jayasurya in Captain and Vellam wished with a lovely note that read, "Here's is another year of

Laughing together

Messing up together

Dreaming together

And Making it together May your day be as bright as your smile. Sky is the limit for you Happy birthday May all your dreams come true @actor_jayasurya."

Also Read: After Mohanlal & Mammootty, Tovino Thomas is honoured with Golden Visa by UAE Government

Meanwhile, the birthday boy has surprised his fans by announcing a new movie with director Joshiy. Sharing about it, he wrote, "So very excited to share the first look poster of a dream project on my birthday with Joshiy Sir and Venu ettan. Was waiting for a project with Joshiy sir for many years and finally locked a subject which is very exciting!!!!! Stay tuned for more updates !!!!"