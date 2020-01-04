Happy Birthday Jiiva: 5 movies of the charming actor that you should not miss

On the 36th birthday of actor Jiiva, here are five movies of the actor that you should not miss.

Jiiva is celebrating his 36th birthday today. The actor started his acting career in 2003 when he appeared as a lead actor in Aasai Aasaiyai. Now, his latest film Gypsy is all set to hit the big screens on January 24, 2020. Here are five films of the actor that you shouldn't miss.

1. Kattradhu Thamizh

It will only be fair to say that Kattradhu Thamizh is one of the best movies that Kollywood has ever had. It is an extremely dark-themed film, and it had Jiiva playing the role of a complex misfit who constantly had trouble with people who had no taste for art. He was a young MA Tamil graduate, who fell madly in love with his childhood friend (played by Anjali). It is to be noted that Anjali’s outstanding performance in the movie went hand in hand with Jiiva’s commendable act. The film was directed by Ram and the film had music composition by Ilayaraja.

2. Raam

This movie, directed by Amir, had Jiiva playing the role of a rebel young man, who alienated himself from the people around him. His mother was the only person he could ever connect with, and he was bullied in college, which made him even more aggressive. He was often bullied for he was born out of an illicit relationship. The story takes a twist after his mother’s suspicious death, and how he ends up as a sage, renouncing the worldly pleasures.

3. Siva Manasula Sakthi

After a series of movies which showed him in grey shades, this film came as a whole new genre as Jiiva was seen as an ignorant youth, who lived by his own rules. He shared screen space with Anuya in the film and Santhanam’s role as a sidekick worked out well. The film was directed by Rajesh and the comedy tracks of Santhanam and Jiiva will remain evergreen.

4. Ko

Directed by KV Anand, the action-thriller will keep you glued to the screen. The film has twists and turns in almost every scene, and it was one of a kind movie. The film has two female leads, Karthika Nair and Piaa Bajpai. Jiiva worked as an undercover journalist, who has political aspirations. Towards the end, there will be an unexpected twist and it will make us scream ‘You Too Brutus’.

5. Nanban

Directed by Shankar, this film is a Tamil remake of Hindi movie 3 Idiots. Jiiva had shared screen space with actors Vijay and Sreekanth. Jiiva played the role of Sharman Joshi. He was seen as a college student, who started exploring the world with the help of Vijay. It is a fun filled movie with all commercial aspects.

