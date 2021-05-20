  1. Home
Happy Birthday Jr NTR: 5 movies of the Telugu star to binge watch

On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday today, May 20, let's take a look at the top five movies of the multiple award-winning star that are a must-watch.
1970 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Jr NTR Happy Birthday Jr NTR: 5 movies of the Telugu star to binge watch
Honoured with two state Nandi Awards, four CineMAA Awards among many, birthday boy Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid Telugu superstars today. The mega powerhouse made debut with Ninnu Choodalani (2001) and tasted success with the film Student No. 1 (2001). The RRR actor has won millions of hearts with his impactful performances, single-take acting and on-point dialogue delivery. On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday today, May 20, let's take a look at the top five movies of the multiple award-winning star that are a must-watch. 

1. Temper 

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Jr NTR starrer Temper is an action film that inspired the Hindi adaptation Simmba and the Tamil adaptation Ayogya. Jr NTR is seen essaying the role of a corrupt, cunning and eccentric police officer. The actor's performance attracted tremendous footfalls in cinema halls. 

2. Brindavanam

This superhit 2010 film showcases Jr NTR in a refreshing romantic comedy and gave the audience a dose of entertainment. This movie struck such a chord that it was remade in six Indian languages. 

3. Nannuku Prematho:

Nannuku Prematho is an action thriller film written and directed by Sukumar. The film set in London stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Rakul Preet Singh, while Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad were seen in supporting roles. The movie stood out globally as Devi Sri Prasad, Sukumar and NTR  worked their magic on the big screen. 

4. Student no.1:  

Jr NTR's first hit film Student no.1 released in 2001. The film marked the Tollywood debut of one of the best filmmakers in India, S.S. Rajamouli. The story of the film revolved around Aditya who joined the law college as per his father's wish though he wanted to be an engineer. He faces many problems while trying to reform unruly students along with dealing with his terrifying past.

5. Yamadonga: 

This magnum opus is a fantasy action comedy film directed by cinema maverick S.S. Rajamouli. The film stars Jr. NTR, Mohan Babu, Priyamani, Ali, Brahmanandam, and Mamta Mohandas and it released worldwide on 15th August 2007. 

Also Read: On Jr NTR's birthday, Samantha Akkineni wishes him the 'very best' for RRR, Alia Bhatt shares his fierce look

