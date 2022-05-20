Happy Birthday Jr NTR: 5 reasons why fans love him & regard him as a man of the masses

r. NTR is undoubtedly the most outstanding actor in Telugu cinema. Blessed with the features of the late NT Rama Rao, Jr NTR carries his legacy with pride. Jr NTR’s dedication towards cinema and sheer allegiance to deliver his best with every new project is applauded by everyone. His remarkable performance over the years gave him the title 'Young Tiger of Tollywood.' In his journey of entertaining the audience, he delivered massive blockbuster hits like Aadi(2002,) Simhadri(2003,) Temper(2015,) Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava(2018,) Janatha Garage (2019,) and RRR (2022).

Jr NTR is one of the most influential stars in South Indian cinema. Jr NTR is regarded as one of the best actors of Tollywood owing to his all-around skills be it acting, dancing or dialogue delivery, he delivers it with elan. In his career of 20 years, he acted in some of the most iconic movies in the Telugu film industry, which made him the biggest star and post RRR release, he also rose as pan Indian actor.

Along with stardom, Jr NTR has created a niche for himself in the hearts of his innumerable fans with his demeanour. Social media is completely abuzz today as Jr NTR turns 37 years old and celebrates his birthday. #HappyBirthdayNTR began trending last evening and has already crossed 15 million impressions on Twitter alone. On the occasion of Jr NTR's birthday, we list 5 reasons why he is known as the star of the masses.

Love for fans

Jr NTR never misses a moment to show gratitude to his fans, who made him for what he is today. At every event of his movies, he addresses fans with utmost love and respect. He also urges everyone to reach home safe after attending his movie events, recalling how he lost his dearest ones, his father Harikrishna and brother in an accident.

Fulfilling the wishes of his ailing fans.

Known for his vibrant personality, the actor won hearts many times with his kind gesture to ailing fans, who wish to see him once in a lifetime. Once, when an ardent fan of Jr NTR met with an accident, he video called the fan and reassured him to help him out financially. Yet again, the actor immediately accepted the request of an ailing fan who wished to see him as he spoke to him over a video call due to COVID-19 protocols and gave him strength and wished him a speedy recovery.

The fan base in Japan

It is a known fact that Jr NTR enjoys a huge fan following across the world, especially in Japan. One of the reasons why Tarak is a household name in Japan is because of his stunning dance prowess. His 2013 action-comedy film Baadshah was the first Telugu film to release in the country. With a huge fan following in Japan, the craze just got bigger with each film that struck gold at theatres in India and overseas.

Demigod of acting and dancing

There is absolutely no one who delivers dialogues in one go without taking a breath like Jr NTR, who goes after his grandfather Taraka Rama Rao. And coming to dance, Jr NTR is one of the most finest dancers in Tollywood. From hip-hop to good old tap dance, the actor has done it all in his movies. Fun fact- He is also a trained Kuchipudi dancer.

Humour & down to earth nature

Despite coming from the most influential and biggest family, Jr NTR is the most down to earth celeb ever. The actor maintains a very low-key life, away from the media glare, however during the RRR promotions, everyone saw a different side of Jr NTR. His humour and comic timing left everyone in awe of what a fine personality he is. People who weren't his fans also started loving him for his fun-loving nature.

Here's us wishing Jr NTR, the multi-talented actor a very happy birthday!

