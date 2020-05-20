Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, team RRR and others shower him with love and wishes

Celebrities and Jr NTR's close friends are sending some adorable wishes on social media. Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, Khusbu Sundar among others wished RRR actor on Twitter.

Nandamuri Taraka Ramo Rao Jr, crowned as the Young Tiger or Jr NTR turns a year older today, May 20 and fans have been showering him with lovely wishes. Jr NTR fans have taken social media by storm by sending him best wishes on his special day. Usually, Tarak fans gather outside his house at road no. 31 Banjara Hills and shout out slogans of his name. However, this time the celebrations are going to be different due to COVID-19 outbreak. The Aravinda Sametha actor's fans are making it sure to make it a grand one even on social media. Creative posters and videos are being shared on Twitter as they celebrate their favourite star's birthday.

Celebrities and Tarak's close friends are also sending out some adorable wishes on social media. Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work."

Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work . — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2020

Ram Potheneni also wished Jr NTR on his birthday. He wrote, "When life throws every negative force at you n tries to move you, but you stand your ground..like a ROCK..you move the people watching you..Have a blessed year my brother #TaROCK!."

When life throws every negative force at you n tries to move you, but you stand your ground..like a ROCK..you move the people watching you.. Have a blessed year my brother #TaROCK ! #HappyBirthdayNTR Love always..#RAPO — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) May 20, 2020

Chiranjeevi took to social media and wished all his dreams come true.

Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 20, 2020

Dear @tarak9999 wishing you a very very happy birthday..may you be blessed forever with success, happiness and good health. Continue mesmerizing us with your talent and smile. Loads of love from one of your diehard fan. pic.twitter.com/pMZNesbtDv — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 20, 2020

“A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem”, the team of RRR wish Jr. NTR on his birthday. The makers took to the official social media handle of RRR and shared, “A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999! Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team. We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR”

A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999!

Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team.

We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/6OC0Uy1DZe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 19, 2020

RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films helmed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli. The upcoming magnum opus stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead along with and in the supporting roles. The movie also international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Earlier this year, the makers also released the title logo and the motion poster of the film. RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.

