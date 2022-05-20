Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, and others pen heartfelt wishes for the RRR star

As you know, Jr NTR is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Commemorating the day, many fellow actors and members of the fraternity have wished the RRR star on social media. Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Happy birthday brother @tarak9999! Wishing you an abundance of joy and success always!"

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health, and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done."

Rana Daggubati shared a picture with the birthday star on Instagram and wrote, "Taaarakkkkk Happy Happy to you man! Have an awesome one."

Rakul Preet Singh penned on Twitter, "Happpy happppy bdayyyy you powerhouse @tarak9999 !! Wish you the most happiest , healthiest year and may you keep growing from strength to strength!! Keep killing it."

Prakash Raj's wish went something like this, "Happy birthday dear @tarak9999… stay blessed .. keep pushing boundaries.."

Actor Sundeep Kishan also wished Jr NTR, "Wishing the Man with incredible Talent/Aura @tarak9999 garu a Very Happy Birthday Wishing you a Roaring year ahead."

Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "Wishing you a very happy birthday Tarak @tarak9999 May this birthday be filled with abundance of Love, Joy and success," the list goes on and on.

Check out the posts below:

Happy Birthday @tarak9999. It was a pleasure interacting with you during #RRR. I wish you happiness, health and peace. Just keep winning hearts, the way you have always done

Ajay pic.twitter.com/2XzZDOKrjc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 20, 2022

Happpy happppy bdayyyy you powerhouse @tarak9999 !! Wish you the most happiest , healthiest year and may you keep growing from strength to strength!! Keep killing it — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 20, 2022

Happy birthday dear @tarak9999 … stay blessed .. keep pushing boundaries.. — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 20, 2022

Wishing the Man with incredible Talent/Aura @tarak9999 garu a Very Happy Birthday

Wishing you a Roaring year ahead..#HBDManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/qSM8MZizkL — Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) May 20, 2022

Wishing you a very happy birthday Tarak @tarak9999



May this birthday be filled with abundance of Love, Joy and success.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/Fnt89eAjYB — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) May 20, 2022

Happy birthday to this powerhouse! Tarak, I pray you have good health and great success! Kill it this year @tarak9999 — Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) May 20, 2022

Ram Charan also wished his RRR co-star with a nostalgic note. He shared a photo of the two embraced in a hug and wrote, "Brother, co-star, friend … I don’t think words can define who you are to me @tarak9999! I will a7i8ualways always cherish what we have Happy Birthday !"

Up next, Jr NTR is working on two promising films, NTR 30 with Siva Koratala and NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel. Today, the makers have unveiled the first look from the latter. His ferocious avatar promises another blockbuster.

Also Read: NTR 31 FIRST LOOK: Jr NTR's intense dark avatar promises an action entertainer by Prashanth Neel