Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati send heartfelt wishes to the RRR star

Taking to their social media spaces, Rana Daggubati and Samantha Akkineni shared their bithday wishes to RRR actor Jr NTR.

As Jr NTR celebrates his birthday today, Twitter was flooded with wishes and lovely messages to the RRR star. Samantha Akkineni took to her Twitter space and wished him a happy birthday and expressed how she is waiting to see his performance in RRR. She wrote on the micro blogging site, “#HappyBirthdayNTR Happy birthday to the one and only @tarak9999 Can’t wait to see you unleash your greatness in your next .. been too long”.

Rana Daggubati, on the other hand, shared a throwback photo of a celebration. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Unclear picture but a fine moment!! With you @jrntr in the center it’s fun and chaos all around!! Happy birthday, brother”. In the photo, Rana Daggubati, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli can be seen sharing a light moment. The photo caught the attention of many, with fans and followers sending wishes to NTR taking to the comments section.

#HappyBirthdayNTR Happy birthday to the one and only @tarak9999 Can’t wait to see you unleash your greatness in your next .. been too long pic.twitter.com/OiLGf5Ywdy — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which also starrs Ram Charan. The historical drama is expected to be released on January 8, 2021. Rana Daggubati will be seen in Virata Parva Parvum. Directed by Venu Udugula, the film also has Sai Pallavi, Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Eswari Rao, and Sai Chand in key roles. Samantha Akkineni, on the other hand, will be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, which also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. She has also been roped in to play the lead role in Ashwin Saravanan’s next.

Credits :TwitterInstagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×