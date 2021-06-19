Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Gautam Kitchlu shares romantic photos with the South queen

Sharing the photos, Kajal's husband penned a heartwarming note and expressed his love for her.

On the birthday of South star Kajal Aggarwal, several celebrities and fans have been sending her their warmest regards and best wishes. Her husband Gautam Kitchlu has shared a video which has several photos of him with the actress. Sharing it, he penned a heartwarming note and expressed his love for her. He wrote, “Love is probably about sharing that popcorn. Or giving up your 'me time' so that you can have more 'us' time. It's about being a pillow on long journeys.”

He further added, “Or agreeing to watch the same show on telly. Love is being excited about ice-cream when you want piping hot cocoa instead. It is about waking up just to watch the sunrise when all you wanted to do was sleep in till noon. Love is... about declaring my feelings in a post like this once in a while :D P.S - I'm not complaining about the last movie we watched OR the ice-cream OR the sunrise”.

On the work front, Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated film with megastar Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. Kajal also has in her kitty two Kollywood films, Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. Indian 2’s shooting process is halted and the makers have not yet settled down the issues with director Shankar. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh as a leading lady. On the other hand, Hey Sinamika is directed by choreographer Brinda Master. It has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari too in the lead roles.

