Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: Vishal, Rakul Preet Singh & other celebs wish the gorgeous beauty

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday and social media is filled with birthday wishes for the actress from fans and celebs.

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actresses in the South film industry. The actress paved a path for herself in the industry with her debut film Lakshmi Kalyanam, and with Chandamama, she set the box office on fire! Magadheera was the turning point in the career of Kajal Aggarwal and ever since then, there is no looking back for her. Over the years, Kajal has worked with many big stars like Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, Mahesh Babu and others. She performed the most versatile roles in Telugu and Tamil films.

Today, on June 19, Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday and Twitter is filled with wishes from fans and friends. The actress has an immense fan base all over the Southern states and today, as it is her special day, fans and friends are making it extra special by conveying birthday wishes on social media. Her friends and colleagues such as Vishal, Rakul Preet Singh and others also sent her wishes.

Here are a few birthday wishes from the celebs for Kajal:



Happy Birthday to my Dearest, Sweetest Costar/Friend @MsKajalAggarwal, Wish U always the best in Health, Wealth & Happiness, GB Very Glad to unveil the Birthday CDP #HappyBirthdayKajal @KajalTrends @kajalismteamoff #KajalAggarwal Designed By @Madbirdstudio pic.twitter.com/X5gYTeqaGf — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) June 18, 2021



Happy birthday Kajal. @MsKajalAggarwal You are such a dedicated and hardworking professional. Loved working with u and thank you for being a part of Hey Sinamika. pic.twitter.com/i3nWrgQ33e — Brindha Gopal (@BrindhaGopal1) June 19, 2021

Here are a few fans birthday wishes for Kajal:



Happy Birthday Gorgeous and

Talented Queen @MsKajalAggarwal All The Best Your Future Films On Behalf Of All #Prabhas Anna Fans A Small Edit For You #HappyBirthdayKajalAggarwal#HappyBirthdayKajal pic.twitter.com/2DVICiH6IH — ѕᵃˡᵃᵃʳ Vengal (@ReddyVengal2) June 19, 2021



Wish you a very happy birthday ever gorgeous ,beautiful & talented @MsKajalAggarwal .The queen of social media and successful actress #KajalAggarwal #HappyBirthdayKajal #TollywoodActress pic.twitter.com/ZAmnWCqbBe — Arun Nayak (@ArunNay00270016) June 19, 2021

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be next seen opposite Megastar Chiranjeevi in Kortala Siva’s directorial film Acharya. The actress will also be seen playing as a sister to Manchu Vishnu in Mosagallu, which is an international Telugu crossover movie directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. She is also waiting for the OTT release of the Tamil film Paris Paris, which is the remake of the Bollywood super hit film Queen, which starred .

