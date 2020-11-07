  1. Home
Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj, Raashi Khanna & more pour the legendary star with wishes

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan’s 66 birthday, the superstar is receiving birthday wishes from his colleges, family members and fans. Check out the wishes below.
11325 reads Mumbai
Heartfelt birthday wishes are pouring in for superstar Kamal Haasan as he turns 66 today. The superstar is receiving birthday messages from every nook and cranny. His loyal fans, family members and friends from the film industry are leaving no stone unturned to make his birthday special. South celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Raashi Khanna, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ganesh Venkatraman and Cinematographer R. Rathnavelu among others wished the superstar on their respective social media handles.

While giving a birthday shout-out to Kamal Haasan, Mahesh Babu shared a picture with him on Twitter. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Wishing the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir a very happy birthday... A genius who embodies every role he plays... Truly an inspiration Good health and happiness to you always sir!

The World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna tweeted, “Happy birthday to the super talented @ikamalhaasan sir! Wish you great health and happiness..” Prithviraj Sukumaran on the other hand wrote, “Happy birthday to one of world cinema’s greatest! Keep inspiring us sir! @ikamalhaasan.”

Check out the tweets below:

On a related note, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan wished their doting father in the most endearing way. Taking to her Instagram, the actress-singer shared an adorable childhood picture with her dad. Shruti captioned the photo as, “Happy birthday to my Bapuji, Appa, daddy dearest @ikamalhaasan may this year be another memorable one in your library of splendid years. Can’t wait to see all you have in store for the world.”

Akshara, on the other hand, shared a couple of photos with Kamal and wrote, "Happiest birthday to my friend, my amazing father, and a legend who has set the best example; not just for me but millions of people. Happiest birthday my Bapuji.”

Credits :Twitter

