  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Happy Birthday Karthi: Fans shower him with love on social media; Sulthan actor releases a statement

Ahead of his birthday, the Sulthan actor released a statement requesting his fans to stay indoors. Karthi has requested everyone to be safe during the pandemic.
3939 reads Mumbai
Happy Birthday Karthi Happy Birthday Karthi: Fans shower him with love on social media; Sulthan actor releases a statement
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actor Karthi turns a year older today, May 25 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for Karthi. However, ahead of his birthday, the Sulthan actor released a statement requesting his fans to stay indoors. He also added an important message to sanitize and wear a mask. Karthi has requested everyone to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures. 

Mahesh Babu fans are also sending Karthi best wishes on social media. One of Mahesh Babu fans wrote, "Sending out our birthday wishes to the super talented and charming @Karthi_Offl From Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh Fans !!." The younger brother of actor Suriya and the youngest son of actor Sivakumar, Karthi made his acting debut in Paruthiveeran in 2007. The actor had a series of flops in the initial years of his career. He later managed to set his foot and win the hearts of the audience with successful films such as Madras (2014), Thozha (2016), Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), Kadaikutty Singam (2018) and Kaithi (2019).






On the work front, he was last seen in Sulthan opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film got mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Up next, Karthi will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. 

The magnum opus also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Jayaram in prominent roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. 

Here's wishing Karthi, a very Happy Birthday! 

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Aishwarya Rajesh, Suriya, Karthi and Sivakumar donate their contributions for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
Karthi's next with director PS Mithran titled Sardar; First Motion Poster is out and looks intriguing
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi REVEALS details of the shooting process; Read deets
Sulthan Twitter Review: Will Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer manage to live up to audiences' expectations
Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan: Suriya heaps praise on trailer; Says he can’t wait to watch the film
Sulthan Trailer Out: Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna starrer promises a power packed revenge drama