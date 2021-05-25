Happy Birthday Karthi: Fans shower him with love on social media; Sulthan actor releases a statement

Ahead of his birthday, the Sulthan actor released a statement requesting his fans to stay indoors. Karthi has requested everyone to be safe during the pandemic.

Actor Karthi turns a year older today, May 25 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for Karthi. However, ahead of his birthday, the Sulthan actor released a statement requesting his fans to stay indoors. He also added an important message to sanitize and wear a mask. Karthi has requested everyone to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures.

On the work front, he was last seen in Sulthan opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film got mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Up next, Karthi will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.

The magnum opus also stars Vikram, , Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Jayaram in prominent roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles.

Here's wishing Karthi, a very Happy Birthday!

