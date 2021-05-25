Happy Birthday Karthi: Fans shower him with love on social media; Sulthan actor releases a statement
Actor Karthi turns a year older today, May 25 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for Karthi. However, ahead of his birthday, the Sulthan actor released a statement requesting his fans to stay indoors. He also added an important message to sanitize and wear a mask. Karthi has requested everyone to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures.
Sending out our birthday wishes to the super talented and charming @Karthi_Offl From Superstar @UrstrulyMahesh Fans !!
Wishing You The Best In Everything You Do :))#HappyBirthdayKarthi
— Mahesh Babu Trends (@MaheshFanTrends) May 25, 2021
Actor @Karthi_Offl requests fans to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures.
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 25, 2021
Happy Birthday @Karthi_Offl Anna #HappyBirthdayKarthi
— Freaking REBELS (@FreakingRebels) May 25, 2021
Many more happy returns of the day @Karthi_Offl sir . Have a blessed year ahead #HappyBirthdayKarthi
— Srivardhini (@Srivardhini_B) May 25, 2021
Wish you a many more happy returns of the day @Karthi_Offl Sir From @iamRashmika & @pandu__2002 & #fans
pic.twitter.com/XskOS0CChS
— Bellana Sai Lakshmi Narayana (@pandu__2002) May 25, 2021
#HappyBirthdayKarthi#Valimai
HBD Karthi sir @Karthi_Offl all the best for ur upcoming films wishes behalf of THALA Ajith sir Fan's
— (@VedalamXavier) May 25, 2021
On the work front, he was last seen in Sulthan opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The film got mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Up next, Karthi will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.
The magnum opus also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Jayaram in prominent roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles.
Here's wishing Karthi, a very Happy Birthday!
