Happy Birthday Karthi: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rana Daggubati, S Thaman send hearty wishes to the Kaithi actor

Kollywood actor Karthi, who gave the mega-hit film Kaithi, made his Kollywood debut with the critically acclaimed film Paruthiveeran in 2007. The film had Priyamani as the female lead and it turned out to be a hit venture. He later went on to star in several critically acclaimed films like Aayirathil Oruvan, Madras, Theeran Adhigaram Ondru. His last outing was a bilingual film Thambi/Dhonga directed by Jeethu Joseph. As actor Karthi turns 43 today, Twitter and other social media platforms were filled with wishes for the actor.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, who directed Kaithi, wrote on the microblogging website, “Many more happy returns @Karthi_Offl sir! Your dedication and hardwork has always been an inspiration and I deem myself lucky for having worked with you on Kaithi. I wish you nothing but success and good health! Happy birthday sir”, while Rana Daggubati wrote, “Happy birthday bro!! Have the best one yet”. Popular music director S Thaman wrote, “Wishing my dear brother @Karthi_Offl a very happy birthday god bless U brother Have a great successful musical year ahead Many many more happy returns #KarthiBirthdayCDP #HBDKarthi”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karthi will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Though the makers have not announced the role of the actor officially, it is expected that he will be seen playing one of the key roles, i.e. Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, the film is based on Tamil novel of the same name written by Amarar Kalki.