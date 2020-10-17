Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Mahesh Babu welcomes her on board as Sarkaru Vaari Paata's female lead

Mahesh Babu shared a photo of Keerthy Suresh and welcomed her on board as the leading lady for his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

In what looks like an exciting piece of news for the fans of Keerthy Suresh, the makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata have revealed that she will be playing the leading lady in the film. While wishing her on her birthday today, the makers welcomed her onboard the film. They also shared a beautiful photo of Keerthy Suresh. While it was rumoured that Keerthy will be seen playing the leading lady in the film, now the makers have made it official.

Sharing the news, director Parasuram wrote on his Twitter space, “Here's wishing the Beautiful @KeerthyOfficial a very Happy Birthday! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you on board!” As per the latest news reports, the team of the upcoming drama will soon head to the United States to shoot for a month long schedule. This shoot will happen in the Washington DC area. The film will see the lead actor in a rugged avatar. The makers of the film had previously released the first look poster of the much-awaited drama on May 31.

It was rumoured recently that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was approached by the makers to play the main antagonist. Some reports also suggested that Vidya Balan will be seen playing a key role. However, only Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu’s casting is confirmed by the makers so far. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and music director S Thaman after seven years.

