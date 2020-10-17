Happy Birthday Keerthy Suresh: Nithiin, Mahesh Babu send heartfelt wishes to the actress & share PHOTOS

Taking to their social media spaces, celebrities and fans sent heartfelt wishes to Kwwethy Suresh on her birthday by sharing her photos.

South star Keerthy Suresh, who has been making the headlines with her brilliant performances in movies, is celebrating her birthday today. Fans and celebrities are taking to their social media spaces to share their birthday wishes to her. Wishing her a happy birthday, the actors also shared photos with her. While Nithiin shared a photo from the sets of their upcoming film, Mahesh Babu shared Keerthy’s photo while welcoming her onboard as the leading lady in his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Sharing the news, Mahesh Babu wrote on his social media space, “Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable filmsCollision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbol Have a great one!!” Nithiin wrote, “Wishing one of my sweetest costars i hv ever worked with @KeerthyOfficial a very happyy birthdayy!! Hv a great one kits”.

See the Tweets here:

Here’s wishing the super talented @KeerthyOfficial a very happy birthday!! Team #SarkaruVaariPaata welcomes you aboard!! Will make sure it’s one of your most memorable films Have a great one !! pic.twitter.com/MPzEWc0uGE — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 17, 2020

Wishing one of my sweetest costars i hv ever worked with ⁦@KeerthyOfficial⁩ a very happyy birthdayy!! Hv a great one kits #HBDKeerthySuresh pic.twitter.com/zC3nW4wMXw — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, other than Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

Credits :Twitter

