Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeep: Actor pens an emotional note for fans; Shiva Rajkumar and others send wishes

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep turns 47 today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. As he celebrates his birthday today, September 2nd, the dashing star is being showered with wonderful wishes even by his close friends from the film industry. Sandalwood actor and Sudeep's close friend Shiva Rajkumar unveiled the common DP to celebrate Phantom actor's birthday on social media. He tweeted, "Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best." The two talented actors of the industry had shared the screen space in the 2018's hit film, The Villain.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also wished Kichcha Sudeep to make it a special occasion. She wrote, "Happpyyyyyy birthdayyyyyyy @KicchaSudeep have a blassttttttt I sayyyyyy... keepppppp being as awesome as you are..!!!."

Vishnu Vishal tweeted, "Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep anna...Have a super duper year ahead...#HBDKicchaSudeep."

Kichcha Sudeep also penned an emotional note for his fans as he expressed the regret of not celebrating his birthday with fans this year. In a long Instagram post, he also requested them not to step out and gather anywhere as there would be no celebrations.

He also thanked his fans saying, "Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends.Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever."

On the work front, besides Phantom, Kiccha Sudeep has another Kannada film titled Kottigoba 3. The film directed by Shiva Karthik. He also has other films in the kitty- Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi.

