Happy Birthday Kichcha Sudeep: Actor pens an emotional note for fans; Shiva Rajkumar and others send wishes
Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep turns 47 today and fans across the country are sending him best wishes on social media. As he celebrates his birthday today, September 2nd, the dashing star is being showered with wonderful wishes even by his close friends from the film industry. Sandalwood actor and Sudeep's close friend Shiva Rajkumar unveiled the common DP to celebrate Phantom actor's birthday on social media. He tweeted, "Happy to release common DP for my dear friend @KicchaSudeep .. all the best." The two talented actors of the industry had shared the screen space in the 2018's hit film, The Villain.
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also wished Kichcha Sudeep to make it a special occasion. She wrote, "Happpyyyyyy birthdayyyyyyy @KicchaSudeep have a blassttttttt I sayyyyyy... keepppppp being as awesome as you are..!!!."
Vishnu Vishal tweeted, "Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep anna...Have a super duper year ahead...#HBDKicchaSudeep."
Check out Tweets below:
Kichcha Sudeep also penned an emotional note for his fans as he expressed the regret of not celebrating his birthday with fans this year. In a long Instagram post, he also requested them not to step out and gather anywhere as there would be no celebrations.
He also thanked his fans saying, "Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends.Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever."
A small request to all you frnzz. Meeting you all has been the culture for many years and no other joy can replace that part where I get to spend an entire day seeing all you fnzz coming in such large numbers to just wish me. Since the present situation doesn't permit nor support,, I regret to say there won't be any celebration nor any event where I can get to meet you all. I need to keep all ur health as well my ageing parents in mind. Huge gathering means,, going back 10 steps and re inviting what we all are trying to get rid of. Covid still is a huge threat and we all need to keep families in mind. Your people are my people too and it hurts equally when I hear news of people affected and suffering. Your wishes do matter to me and as I said nothing can replace the joy of seeing you all turn up in such large numbers. Im sure that day too will come by soon and we all shall meet again. But for now ,,I request you all to not turn up or gather anywhere. There won't be any celebration nor any event. Yeah,,, if possible,,,pls do help a few in ur areas in whichever way you can.It will only do you good. Wanna thank you all for having stood by me for these many years. At times,I may not have lived up to ur expectations,, I shall surely try my best ,,,to live up to all that,,, to entertain you all more,, and yeah,, to spend more time with you all once this whole war with covid ends. Much luv to you all ,,,now & forever. Nimma Preethiya, Kichcha.
On the work front, besides Phantom, Kiccha Sudeep has another Kannada film titled Kottigoba 3. The film directed by Shiva Karthik. He also has other films in the kitty- Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi.
