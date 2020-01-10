Happy Birthday KJ Yesudas: KS Chithra, Unni Mukundan, Manjari and others wish the music legend as he turns 80

Legendary musical KJ Yesudas is celebrating his 80th birthday today and he has been showered with love and best wishes from fans and celebrities of Malayalam film industry.

January 10th marks a special day in the world of Indian music and it marks the birthday of renowned musician KJ Yesudas, fondly referred to as 'Dasettan'. He isn’t just a name in the industry, but is said to be synonymous to music and is considered a legend in the world of music. In his career spanning over five decades, Yesudas has recorded over 80,000 songs which range from Indian classical, devotional and cinematic genre and is known for entertaining audience of all ages. Needless to say, Yesudas enjoys a massive fan following.

Besides, his charismatic voice and knowledge about music have won him several accolades which include eight National awards. And even at the age of 80, Yesudas continues to win hearts with his soulful songs like Kasthoori Manakkunnallo, Junile Nila Mazhayil, Nee Oru Puzhayay, Ente Ellam Ellam Alle, Priyane Nee Enne, Karale Nee Kai Pidichal and others. As this musical genius turned a year older, he was inundated with love and best wishes from fans across the world. His list of fans also included several celebrities from the M-town including KS Chithra, Unni Mukundan, Manjari etc.

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan shared a picture with Yesudas and penned a heartwarming message for him. Calling him ‘the ultimate maestro’, Mukundan stated that if music has touched him or been a part of his life in the smallest ways possible it is because of Yesudas.

Singer Manjari wrote wished for the legendary musician’s good health as she wished him on his 80th birthday.

Take a look at birthday wishes of KJ Yesudas:

