Happy Birthday Krishnam Raju: Prabhas & family celebrate his politician uncle's birthday; Inside Photos

Prabhas's uncle Krishnam Raju turns a year older today and his family made sure to make it a special one. Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Vishnu Manchu and others hosted a small a party on Krishnam Raju's birthday eve. One can see in the photos, Prabhas looking cool in a black kurta and white pants as he stands next to Mohan Babu and Krishnam Raju while caking the cake. Lakshmi Manchu also took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the birthday party. She also wished Krishnam Raju with a beautiful family picture and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the forever young Rebel Star Krishnam Raju Uncle."

Meanwhile, fans have been showering the Rebel star with lovely birthday wishes on Twitter. #HappyBirthdayKrishnamRaju is currently trending on Twitter with fans making sure to take it to the top trend. Krishnam Raju has starred in more than 183 feature films in his career. The veteran actor-politician made his film debut with the 1966 Chilaka Gorinka produced and directed by Kotayya Pratyagatma. Krishnam Raju had hit the headlines last year after he spoke about Prabhas' wedding. He said the actor will enter into wedlock after the release of his film Saaho and this left Prabhas' fans crazy.

Meanwhile, check out this picture-perfect moment of birthday boy Krishnam Raju posing with the family from the celebrations yesterday.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has resumed the shooting for his next film with director KK Radha Krishna Kumar. Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Prabhas recently shared on Facebook, "Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule."

