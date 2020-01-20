Happy Birthday Krishnam Raju: Prabhas & family celebrate his politician uncle's birthday; Inside Photos
Prabhas's uncle Krishnam Raju turns a year older today and his family made sure to make it a special one. Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Vishnu Manchu and others hosted a small a party on Krishnam Raju's birthday eve. One can see in the photos, Prabhas looking cool in a black kurta and white pants as he stands next to Mohan Babu and Krishnam Raju while caking the cake. Lakshmi Manchu also took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the birthday party. She also wished Krishnam Raju with a beautiful family picture and wrote, "A very Happy Birthday to the forever young Rebel Star Krishnam Raju Uncle."
Woohoooo look here, He is Looking so Charming and Cool .... Latest pics of our darling #Prabhas krishnam Raju gari birthday celebration#HappyBirthdayKrishnamRaju pic.twitter.com/cUY8qUN59F
— #Prabhas20 (@Mahesh50625199) January 20, 2020
#RebelStar Family
Wishing A Very Happy PedaBajji @UVKrishnamRaju Garu #Prabhas #HBDKrishnamRajuGaru #HappyBirthdayKrishnamRaju pic.twitter.com/E29yt3rWes
— HBD Krishnam Raju Garu (@harshaprabhas_) January 20, 2020
Meanwhile, Prabhas has resumed the shooting for his next film with director KK Radha Krishna Kumar. Sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Prabhas recently shared on Facebook, "Elated to share that I’m resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule."
