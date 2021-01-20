Happy Birthday Krishnam Raju: When Prabhas groomed his uncle at a party before the photo session; WATCH

Today, on the occasion of Krishnam Raju's birthday, here's a look at one of the priceless videos of him with his nephew Prabhas.

Renowned Telugu actor Krishnam Raju celebrates his birthday today and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. He is known for his works in Telugu films and is widely known as Rebel Star for his rebellious acting chops. Last year, just before the lockdown, Krishnam Raju's family hosted a surprise birthday party for him. Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Vishnu Manchu and others graced the birthday hosted at a farmhouse. However, this year, the celebrations will be low-key due to pandemic.

Today, on the occasion of Krishnam Raju's birthday, here's a look at one of the beautiful and priceless videos of him with his nephew Prabhas from his last year's birthday party. One can see, Prabhas grooming him as the veteran actor gets ready to pose for a photo. Meanwhile, in 2018, after rumours of Prabhas’ marriage had been around for a long time, his uncle Krishnam Raju confirmed that Baahubali star will settle soon. On the occasion of his birthday a couple of years ago, the yesteryear actor also praised Prabhas for his work and recognization across the country.

Krishnam Raju has featured in more than 183 feature films in his career. The veteran actor-politician had made his film debut with the 1966 Chilaka Gorinka produced and directed by Kotayya Pratyagatma.

Check out Prabhas' throwback video with his uncle:

Meanwhile, Prabhas is wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. The film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

His film Salaar with director Prashanth Neel went on floors recently with a customary puja in Hyderabad. On the other hand, the makers of his upcoming film Adipurush have kick-started with look test.

