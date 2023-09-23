“Happy Birthday Kutty Chiyaan”: Chiyaan Vikram wishes son Dhruv on his birthday; shares childhood pictures

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most sought-after actors in Tamil cinema. Known for his versatility, the actor has featured in several films over the years that have developed a cult status, including Anniyan, Raavanan, I, and many more.

The actor is also known to be a family man, preferring to spend time with his family when he is not busy shooting for a film. On the occasion of his son Dhruv’s 26th birthday, the actor took to social media to wish his son. He also shared childhood pictures of the Adithya Varma actor, with the caption: “Happy Birthday Kutty Chiyaan”.

Check out the post below:

The Anniyan actor adopted the name ‘Chiyaan’ as part of his name, due to the widespread success of his 1999 film Sethu, helmed by Bala. Vikram played the titular character in the film, who had the nickname Chiyaan. The film also earned him a Filmfare Special Jury Award.

About Dhruv Vikram

The 26 year old is an actor, singer, and lyricist himself, making his debut in the 2019 film Adithya Varma, helmed by Gireeshaaya. The film was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, and was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor received critical as well as commercial acclaim for his performance in the film.

He was also seen on screen with his father, Chiyaan Vikram, in the 2022 film Mahaan, helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film received positive reviews, with fans and critics praising the performance of the father-son duo.

On the work front:

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan, which was helmed by Mani Ratnam. The actor would next be seen in the much anticipated film Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter 1, which is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film is said to be of a spy action genre, based in New York, and is set to hit the theaters on 24th November. Apart from the I actor, the film also features Ritu Varma, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and more in pivotal roles.

The actor would also be seen in Pa. Ranjit’s next venture Thangaalan, which also features Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan.

As in the case of Dhruv, he released two singles this year, Oru Kaayam in January, and Poomadhiye in May, 2023. The music for the latter was composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

