Happy Birthday M M Keeravani: Mahesh Babu, RRR makers and other celebs send wishes to the musical genius

Koduri Marakathamani Keeravaani, better known as M. M. Keeravani celebrates his birthday today, July 4. The musical genius turns a year older today and Twitter is filled with heartwarming wishes for him. Superstar Mahesh Babu wished him good health and happiness. He tweeted, "Wishing the music maestro @mmkeeravaani garu a very happy birthday! Good health, peace and happiness always!." Screenplay and story writer Gopi Mohan also penned a long birthday note for the music legend.

On the other hand, the makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR also sent a sweet birthday wish to MM Keeravani and expressed their excitement on how they can't wait for the world to groove to his music. The tweet read, "Wishing our Musical genius @MMKeeravaani garu, a very Happy Birthday. Can't wait for the world to groove to the music of #RRRMovie very soon!!!."

Keeravani first began his career as an assistant music director with the noted composer K. Chakravarthy in 1987. He won the National Film Award for 'Best Music Direction' for the 1997 Telugu film Annamayya. He is the one who created the magic in the music and background for the magnum opus Baahubali franchise.

The music legend has composed music for 220 films. He has also composed music for Hindi films such as Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1996), Sur – The Melody of Life, Zakhm, Saaya, Jism, Criminal, Rog and Paheli.

