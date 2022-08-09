Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 5 PHOTOS of 'Prince of Tollywood' that prove age is just a number for him

Mahesh Babu, the superstar of Tollywood, is one of the most bankable and biggest stars. began acting at the age of 4 with the film Needa, directed by Dasari Narayana. He acted as a Child Artist is 9 films before making his debut as a protagonist alongside Preity Zinta in Rajakumarudu (1999). Since then, the superstar has always managed to break box office records with each movie. He is known for his outstanding performance and unique dialogue delivery in films like Okkadu, Athadu, Dookudu, Srimanthudu, and Bharath Ane Nenu among many others.

Apart from his impeccable acting prowess, he is known for his good, which can make anyone weak in knees. The actor-producer is as loved for his acting prowess as he is for his striking looks. We are not joking when we say that Mahesh Babu seems to have found the elixir of youth. The actor has an immense fan following all over the world and is often known as the ‘Prince Of Tollywood’ and ‘Greek God Of Tollywood.

Superstar Mahesh Babu, an epitome of style and grace is celebrating his 47th birthday, today August 9th. On that note, let's take a look at his pics that prove he is ageing like fine and can give a run for money to any actor.

Mahesh Babu is the definition of good looks and this pic from is proof of it. He flaunted his charismatic smile and looked handsome as always in a basic maroon shirt and jeans.

He is an all-time heartthrob of the nation and clearly, his female fans can never stop crushing on him. Mahesh Babu is always staying on top of his game and is surely aging backward. His smile and that long tresses are enough to make your day.

There is no definition of age in his dictionary. Mahesh Babu might be in his 40s, but he continues to defy age, BE IT on-screen OR off-screen.

Superstar Mahesh Babu in formals and rough beard look with his intense expressions defines oodles of raw charm. He is ruling hearts yet again and how.

Mahesh Babu, the brightest sunshine to make your day with his radiant smile can light up a room.

Good fashion is another oomph to his good look. Yes the superstar has a very basic sartorial choice that's so simple, casual yet eye-appealing for any man to stand out. Mahesh Babu stands by the formula 'simple yet stylish'. He always maintains a balance when it comes to picking his outfits as he never goes over his comfort and personality.

Coming to his work terms, marking Mahesh Babu's birthday a special screening of his 2003 romantic action drama Pokiri has been arranged. by his fans. They have decided to donate the entire remuneration of Pokiri special shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor kids through MB Foundation.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Fahadh Faasil: Did you know he left acting for 7 years? Here are his 5 interesting facts