Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 5 statements by the superstar that prove why he is humble and a man of few words

On Mahesh Babu's birthday today, let's take a look at why he gets all that affection from the audience and bestowed upon him the title, 'Prince of Tollywood'.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu celebrates his 45th birthday today, August 9 and social media and flooded with lovely wishes for him. Fans from across the country are showering the superstar with birthday wishes. Even close friends from the industry are sharing throwback photos along with wishes on social media. Mahesh Ghattamaneni, popularly called as Mahesh Babu has earned a massive fan following over the years. Needless to say, his stardom reflects the actor's choice of films. He acts simply as Mahesh Babu, be it at home or at events. He is a man of few words and a class that cannot be defined in words. The Bharat Ane Nenu star is a very disciplined and dedicated person, who knows how to balance work and life well.

Today on his birthday, here's a look at top 5 statements made by the actor that prove why he gets all that affection from the audience and bestowed upon him the title, 'Prince of Tollywood'.

1. Father of two kids Sitara and Gautam, Mahesh Babu had once shared that how he loved pampering his kids and that completes his work. He said, "Namrata is the stricter one (parent) and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded. My kids are my world, they keep the child in me alive."

2. During one of the live interaction on social media, the actor was asked what would he like to be remembered as, to this, he replied, "I would like to be remembered as a great actor, an amazing father to my children and a great husband to my wife." Now we know why his public image remains clean and free of controversies.

3. Another fan questioned him 'What keeps him so determined'. "My hunger for perfection," the actor said.

4. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu reacted on how he treats success and failure as same. To this, he replied, "Success and failure is a part of our profession!! You have to take it in your stride."

5. During an interview with Vogue, Mahesh Babu shared about what's the secret to his successful marriage. He said, "Namrata and I have been married for 14 years. We understand each other well. And we let each other be. That’s the most important secret to a successful marriage. Space. And of course, children—they ground you. I have to credit my dad for teaching me that. When he came home to us, he wasn’t a star."

We got enough reasons why he is the most grounded actor ever! What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Here's wishing Mahesh Babu a very Happy Birthday!

