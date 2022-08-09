Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan & others wish the superstar with heartfelt posts

Pokiri star Mahesh Babu has turned 47 today and commemorating his special day, many from the entertainment industry took to social media and shared heartfelt wishes for the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor. Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Wishing@urstrulyMahesh a happy birthday."

Jr NTR wrote on Twitter, "Happy Birthday @urstrulymahesh anna! Wishing you lots of joy and success as always!"

Ram Charan wished Mahesh Babu, "Happiest Birthday @urstrulyMahesh! Wishing you lots of happiness and great year ahead."

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja penned on the micro-blogging site, "Happy birthday to a dear friend and a great human being @urstrulyMahesh. Wishing you the best of health, happiness and success always."

Rakul Preet Singh shared on Twitter, "Happppy happppy bdayyyy to the forever charming @urstrulyMahesh...wishing you abundance of everything!! Keep shining."

Thank You star Raashii Khanna tweeted, "Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh sir! God bless you his choicest blessings! May you have a wonderful year ahead!"

Ram Pothineni posted on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing our Super-handsome-Star @urstrulyMahesh garu a very happy birthday & a blessed year ahead! Looking forward to the next two films! Love.. #RAPO."

Sudheer Babu dropped on Twitter, "Here's to the superstar, a man with the most contagious smile...Happy birthday @urstrulyMahesh Wishing you happiness in abundance!!"

Gopichandh Malineni tweeted, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Superstar @urstrulyMahesh garu."

Adivi Sesh also wished Mahesh Babu on his special day, "Many many happy returns of the day sir @urstrulyMahesh So beautiful how the world is celebrating your birthday & we, the #Major team, are happy to have received your mentorship, love & support. You’ve been a guiding light and inspiration. Lots of love sir & happy birthday."