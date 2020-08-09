Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Jr NTR, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and others send warm wishes to the superstar

Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal are among many who penned beautiful messages and shared photos on Mahesh Babu's birthday.

One of the charming actors of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu celebrates his 45th birthday today and twitter is filled with lovely wishes for him. Fans from across the world are sending in wishes on social media. Many close friends from the film industry have also flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes for Maharshi actor. Samantha Akkineni, Jr NTR, Mohanlal, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal are among many who penned beautiful messages along with photos on Mahesh Babu's birthday.

Kajal Aggarwal shared a throwback picture of them from an event and wrote, "Happppy birthdayyyyy @urstrulyMahesh sir! Wishing you a year filled with laughter and happiness and all the success you deserve forever Red heart have a fantastic day."

Samantha Akkineni also shared a picture of Mahesh Babu with a message that read: "your life is truly an inspiration and you are your own competition..up and up...god bless you sir."

Venkatesh Daggubati also shared a uber-cool picture of them as he sent his warm wishes for the actor on Instagram. The actor wrote, "Wishing my brother Mahesh a very Happy Birthday and very a successful year ahead #HBDMaheshBabu."

Check out what other celebs have to say about the actor on his birthday:

Happppy birthdayyyyy @urstrulyMahesh sir! Wishing you a year filled with laughter and happiness and all the success you deserve forever have a fantastic day #HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/8PBGcGFt4J — ANUSHKA SHETTY FAN CLUB (@anuskashettty) August 9, 2020

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a beautiful picture of them together and we just can't get over it. She wrote, "True love is how I experience it with YOU...Happy Birthday MB... I love you...now and always."

