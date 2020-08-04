  • facebook
Happy Birthday Malavika Mohanan: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s common DP for the Master actress goes viral

Well, it goes without saying that the star has a huge fanbase and this common display picture has now taken over the internet.
26590 reads Mumbai
As Malavika Mohanan is celebrating her birthday today, Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has directed her upcoming film Master, Tweeted a common display picture. While it has become a recent trend to set common display pictures on the birthday of the big stars of Kollywood, Malavika Mohanan, whose second film is Master, has now received this. Well, it goes without saying that the star has a huge fanbase and this common display picture has now taken over the internet.

Recently, Kollywood biggies including Thalapathy Vijay, actor Suriya and Dhanush also had a common display picture on their birthdays. Meanwhile, on the work front, Malavika Mohanan was last seen with Superstar Rajinikanth in Petta directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film had an ensemble of cast list including Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Trisha Krishnan and Simran to name a few. Malavika played a critical role in the film, and she was lauded by fans for her role.

Check out Lokesh Kanagaraj's Tweet here:

She will be next seen playing the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing a key role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, the film also stars Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. Recently, Malavika hinted at starring in Dhanush’s next film with Karthik Naren. While wishing him a happy birthday, she said that she hopes to work with him soon.

