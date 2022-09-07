Happy Birthday Mammootty: Here are five reasons why he is the ultimate megastar ruling Mollywood since 80s

Muhammad Kutty Paniparambil Ismail, better known as Mammootty or Mammukka is one of the best actors of South cinema. Actors like Mammooty are uncommon in the Indian cinema business. His abilities and charisma are unlike those of many other worldwide figures. He acted in over 400 films during his five-decade-long career as an actor. As Mammootty celebrates his 71st birthday today, take a look at five reasons why he is the ultimate megastar, who has been ruling Mollywood since 80s

Good looks

I often look at Mammootty and wonder how? Yes, he is 71 years and looks nothing even a bit. He can give a good run for the money by his good looks with his son Dulquer Salmaan, who is the heartthrob of the South. The actor is only ageing like fine wine and his every pic screams so too. Not just looks, he has such a great fashion sense and he doesn't fear experimenting with prints, colors, etc, which is so rare for a person of his age. As they say, some are born are charming and shall remain so always too.

Fitness inspo

Young age actors being fit with abs, and biceps is quite common but an actor, who is 71 years old to be one of the fittest celebs in the South is quite a rare feat. Throughout his career spanning over four decades, as one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry, Mammootty has never had a phase where he looked overweight or fat.

Ruling Mollywood since the 80s

Don't get swayed away just by his good looks and fitness, he is also one of the finest actors in the film industry since the 80s. More than 50 years in the Indian cinema and over 100 movies starring him — but does that mean Mammootty is ready to slow down? When Mammootty performs, he effortlessly embodies the part that has been assigned to him, and the audience frequently forgets that they are only seeing a performance for at least a little moment.

Unimaginable Fan base

Mammootty has a huge fan following that just doesn't limit to Kerala or Malayalam audiences. He has admirers from every corner of the globe, especially the UAE. His every movie creates box office records.

Great family man

Mammootty is also a great family, doting husband, loving father, and grandfather. Mammootty married his wife, Sulfath Kuttyy in 1980 and the couple have two children, daughter Surumi and son Dulquer Salmaan. They are the most sort after couples, who have been together for more than 30 years. Mammootty's happy married life is not just showcased stuff, it's a happy ending that every romantic movie has, which we dream of.

