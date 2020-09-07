  1. Home
Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal wishes Mammukka with throwback photo; Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note

Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Tovino Thomas among others wished Mammootty with heartfelt birthday notes and throwback photos.
Happy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal wishes Mammukka with throwback photo; Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt noteHappy Birthday Mammootty: Mohanlal wishes Mammukka with throwback photo; Chiranjeevi pens a heartfelt note
Mollywood superstar Mammootty turns 69 today, on September 7 and fans across the country are showering him with best wishes on social media. Not only fans, Mammootty's close friends from the film industry have also sent special birthday notes to Mammukka. Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Tovino Thomas among others have wished him with heartfelt birthday notes and throwback photos. Sharing a major priceless throwback picture with his good friend and birthday boy, Mohanlal wrote on Instagram, "My dear Ichakka..wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come...Love you always....God bless." 

Megastar Chiranjeevi also penned a note for the birthday boy and said that his work is the real treasure that movie lovers will always cherish. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Dear @mammukka! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry.Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years." 

Nivin Pauly is among many who took to Twitter to wish superstar on his special day. "He tweeted, "Wishing the evergreen superstar @mammukka a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire us forever!." 

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a major throwback picture with Mammootty as he wished him on his birthday.

Happy birthday Mammookka 

A post shared by laljose (@laljosemechery) on

On the work front, Mammootty will be seen next in Jofin T Chacko’s Priest. The film was scheduled to release on July 31, 2020, but has been postponed due to pandemic. He also has another project with director Vysakh titled New York.

