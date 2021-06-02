Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: Aditi Rao Hydari pens a heartwarming post as she shares an adorable PIC with him

Aditi Rao Hydari and Mani Ratnam have collaborated for a couple of films namely Chekka Chivandha Vaanam and Kaatru Veliyidai.

On the birthday of ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, celebrities and fans have been showring the filmmaker with their wishes. Sharing his photos and their favourite scenes from his films, his fans have been wishing him a happy birthday. Now, actress Aditi Rao Hydari has shared an adorable photo with him and penned a heartwarming post on her Instagram space. Calling him her ‘favouritestestestest’, she thanked the filmmaker for being a great teacher, parent and a captain.

She wrote, “Happy happiest birthday my favouritestestestest #ManiSir. To many many endless years of making movies, your infectious energy, good health, happiness and golf! Thank you for being the best teacher, parent, mentor, captain. Thank you for the magic of cinema, for making me (us) enjoy every bit of the journey of making a film. Thank you always for making me believe that dreams come true. Thank you for being you. You’re the best forever”.

See her post here:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Mani Ratnam have collaborated for a couple of films namely Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Kaatru Veliyidai. Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam’s upcoming directorial venture is a magnum opus. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the film is based on the epic Tamil novel of the same name. The film has an ensemble of star cast including , Trisha Krishnan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Jayam Ravi. The film will be released in two parts. On the other hand, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in the Tollywood film titled Mahasamudhiram.

