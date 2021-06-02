Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: Fans can't wait to witness the magic of Ponniyin Selvan as they send wishes

#PonniyinSelvan is also trending on social media as moviegoers can't keep calm for an update about Mani Ratnam's upcoming directorial. Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about him on his birthday.

He is one of a few filmmakers who has a unique way and adds his magical touch when it comes to the portrayal of beautiful elements and aspects of films. Be it in any language, Mani Ratnam's films have been milestones for Indian cinema and fans are already looking forward to what's in store for them next with Ponniyin Selvan. As Mani Ratnam is celebrating his 64th birthday today, June 2, fans of the filmmaker have been showering him with loads of love and best wishes on social media.

A Twitter user wrote, "Your legacy is an inspiration to many generations of filmmakers..Blessed to witness your magic Waiting for #PonniyinSelvan." Many others have wished the legend of Tamil cinema. #PonniyinSelvan is also trending on social media as moviegoers can't keep calm for an update about Mani Ratnam's upcoming directorial. Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about him on his birthday.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Mani Ratnam: Roja to OK Kanmani; 5 must watch Tamil films of the director

Ponniyin Selvan is directed and co-produced by Mani Ratnam under his production studio Madras Talkies, along with Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions. The multi-starrer will see Vikram, , Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha and Jayaram in prominent roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles. It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name.

Here's wishing the legend of Tamil Cinema, a very Happy Birthday!

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×