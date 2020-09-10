Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: Fans shower the Asuran actor with wishes as she turns 41
As critically acclaimed actress Manju Warrier is celebrating her birthday today, fans took to social media to send their heartfelt wishes to the actress. While some have shared their favourite snaps of the actress, others have shared their most favourite moments from her films. Fans also started sharing common display pictures for the actress.
Manju Warrier, who made her come back to the entertainment industry with the film How Old Are You, has now emerged to be an actress who only takes up roles that are impactful in the storyline. She was recently seen in Roshan Andrews’ Prathi Poovankozhi in Mollywood. She also delivered an impeccable performance in her film with Mohanlal titled Lucifer. The film had Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist, while Prithviraj Sukumaran directed the film.
Also Read: Happy Birthday Biju Menon: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Madhu Warrier, Unni Mukundan send heartfelt wishes
Here is the Special Common DP for Celebrating Lady Super Star Manju Warrier's Birthday By Manju Warrier Fans
Advance Happy Birthday ചേച്ചി#sep10 #hbdmanjuwarrier#hbdmanjuchechi #september10 #manjuwarrier #manjuchechi #ladysuperstar @ManjuWarrier4 pic.twitter.com/PkJTGcinCE
— Šåråth Vîjåý Åđđîçt (@sarathvijay967) September 10, 2020
Happy Birthday @ManjuWarrier4 mam #HappyBirthdayManjuWarrier #HBDManjuWarrier #ManjuWarrier pic.twitter.com/b7jCnAD4vi
— Pepe (@saymyeffinname) September 9, 2020
Happy Birthday @ManjuWarrier4
Wishes From @dulQuer & @TheDeverakonda Fans #HBDManjuWarrier pic.twitter.com/6gexVQ8Tg8
— Ajin Km (@ajin_km) September 10, 2020
Wishing the talented lady superstar and versatile actress of Malayalam cinema @themanjuwarrier
A very happy birthday.......#HBDManjuWarrier#HappyBirthdayManjuwarrier pic.twitter.com/8FBQPscfvI
— Jishnu Ntk (@JishnuNtk3) September 10, 2020
Happy Birthday To One Of The Finest Actress In Mollywood @ManjuWarrier4
Wishes From All @kalyanipriyan Fans.
And waiting for #MarakkarArabikadalinteSimham for the combo #HBDManjuWarrier #kalyanipriyadarshan pic.twitter.com/tHdX0YxctE
— Kevin Thomas (@ThomasKevin555) September 10, 2020
ആറാം തമ്പുരാന്റെ ഉണ്ണിമായക്ക്, പ്രിയപ്പെട്ട മഞ്ജു ചേച്ചിക്ക് ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ജന്മദിനാശംസകൾ #HBDManjuWarrier#HappyBirthdayManjuwarrier #PulimuruganTrendOnOct6#Mohanlal #Marakkar #Dhrishyam2 @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/E63z3MYaNW
— AJAY SANKAR V.S (@AJAYSANKARVS3) September 10, 2020
CDP @ManjuWarrier4#HBDManjuWarrier pic.twitter.com/PrJDdXhhQ3
— Midhun Ganga (@Midhun_Ganga) September 6, 2020
Happy Birthday Manju Chechi ! @themanjuwarrier#HappyBirthdayManjuWarrier#HBDManjuWarrier pic.twitter.com/6TZvh3SkCx
— Thejas K Das (@ThejasKDas1) September 9, 2020
Happy Birthday Manju Warrier#HappyBirthdayManjuwarrier #HBDManjuWarrier #manjuwarrier @ManjuWarrier4 pic.twitter.com/gNuve3WDi6
— Amal Suresh (@AmalSureshIN) September 10, 2020
Wishing #ManjuWarrier of Malayalam cinema a very Happy Birthday #HappyBirthdayManjuwarrier #HBDManjuWarrier pic.twitter.com/7KKtByzskc
— Asok (@itsmeasok) September 10, 2020
Her recent Kollywood film was the critically acclaimed film Asuran, which had Dhanush as the lead actor. Directed by Vetrimaaran, Manju Warrier was seen as Dhanush’s wife in the film. Her role as Pachaiyamal was one of the reasons for the movie’s success. Apart from Dhanush's acting and Vetrimaaran’s direction, Manju Warrier received a loud cheer from the audience for her role as a fearless mother from a rural background.