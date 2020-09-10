  1. Home
Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: Fans shower the Asuran actor with wishes as she turns 41

Fans who shared photos and their favourite stills of Manju Warrier while wishing her on her birthday also shared common display pictures for the actress.
As critically acclaimed actress Manju Warrier is celebrating her birthday today, fans took to social media to send their heartfelt wishes to the actress. While some have shared their favourite snaps of the actress, others have shared their most favourite moments from her films. Fans also started sharing common display pictures for the actress.

Manju Warrier, who made her come back to the entertainment industry with the film How Old Are You, has now emerged to be an actress who only takes up roles that are impactful in the storyline. She was recently seen in Roshan Andrews’ Prathi Poovankozhi in Mollywood. She also delivered an impeccable performance in her film with Mohanlal titled Lucifer. The film had Vivek Oberoi as the main antagonist, while Prithviraj Sukumaran directed the film.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Biju Menon: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Madhu Warrier, Unni Mukundan send heartfelt wishes

See the Tweets here:










Her recent Kollywood film was the critically acclaimed film Asuran, which had Dhanush as the lead actor. Directed by Vetrimaaran, Manju Warrier was seen as Dhanush’s wife in the film. Her role as Pachaiyamal was one of the reasons for the movie’s success. Apart from Dhanush's acting and Vetrimaaran’s direction, Manju Warrier received a loud cheer from the audience for her role as a fearless mother from a rural background.

Credits :Twitter

